Conspiracy Theories

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Nick Cannon Reacts to Wild Conspiracy Theory: 'They're Onto Me'
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Reacts to Viral Bone Marrow Conspiracy Theory

The father of 12 leans into a viral bone marrow rumor and jokes about his lupus battle after fans revived the wild theory.

Bernadette Giacomazzo16 days ago
Nicki Minaj with long black hair speaks into a microphone on stage, wearing a dark outfit. The background is blurred.
Music

Nicki Minaj Believes the Illuminati ‘Could’ Be Real, Says She's Faced ‘Spiritual Warfare’

The rapper didn't give a simple yes-or-no answer when asked about one of music's most enduring conspiracy theories.

Alex Ocho32 days ago
'Palm Beach Pete,' Jeffrey Epstein Lookalike, Sparks Conspiracy Theories
Pop Culture

A Man Dubbed ‘Palm Beach Pete’ Is Going Viral for His Jeffrey Epstein Resemblance

Social media lit up with comparisons after a viral Florida video — but reports confirm the man is simply a lookalike. So who is ‘Palm Beach Pete’?

Bernadette Giacomazzo119 days ago
Jim Carrey, in a black suit, holds an award on stage with a red background, smiling and touching his chest.
Pop Culture

Jim Carrey 'Clone' Conspiracy Theory: Everything You Need to Know

Conspiracy theorists went into overdrive after Jim Carrey made a special appearance at the César Awards in Paris.

Trace William Cowen137 days ago
DJ Vlad with a beard and glasses in a patterned black suit and tie stands smiling in front of a gold curtain.
Music

DJ Vlad Jokingly Claims Roc Nation Bribed Him to Frame Tory Lanez in 2020 Shooting Case

Mocking conspiracy theorists who believe Lanez was framed, the YouTuber sarcastically claimed Jay-Z paid him $50,000 a month in Bitcoin to support Megan Thee Stallion.

Alex Ocho152 days ago
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Sexyy Red attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Music

Sexyy Red Asks 'Why tf' People Still Think She's a CIA Asset

She previously responded to the conspiracy theories that she's a CIA plant to promote "degeneracy."

Joe Price169 days ago
Left: A photo of a JonBenét Ramsey with blonde hair and a bow. Right: Jeffrey Epstein with gray hair wearing a dark zip-up jacket.
Life

JonBenét Ramsey’s Father Denies Viral Jeffrey Epstein Conspiracy Theory

He rejects claims spreading on TikTok as false as the decades-old murder case remains unsolved.

Alex Ocho171 days ago
Timothee Chalamet in an orange suit sits, and EsDeeKid in a black outfit with a mask and metallic glove smokes.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet on EsDeeKid Conspiracy Theory: 'All Will Be Revealed in Due Time'

The conspiracy theory has continued to grow ahead of the release of 'Marty Supreme,' out Christmas Day.

Trace William Cowen218 days ago
Two images side by side: Left, Timothee Chalamet in a hoodie and sunglasses holding a cup; right, EsDeeKid in a dark outfit and mask with a metallic glove.
Music

Timothée Chalamet and EsDeeKid Conspiracy Theory: People Think Actor, Rapper Are Same Person

The 'Marty Supreme' star is at the center of an EsDeeKid conspiracy theory.

Trace William Cowen238 days ago
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Kanye West and Candace Owens smiling on the red carpet at an event, both dressed in black.
Music

Candace Owens Claims Kanye Said to Share 'Threatening' Messages He Received 'If Anything Happens'

The far-right figure was recently featured in the Kanye documentary 'In Whose Name?'

Trace William Cowen280 days ago
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 22: Gillie Da Kid Onstage during DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash at Spectrum Center on January 22, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Music

Gillie da Kid Responds to 'Ignorant' Conspiracy Theory About Son's Shooting Death

The rapper and podcaster said people speculating about his son's death were "putting negative energy" on themselves.

Jaelani Turner-Williams342 days ago
LAS VEGAS - APRIL 19: Singers Ray-J and Whitney Houston attends the Hopkins vs. Calzaghe "Battle of The Planet" in The PH Ring at The Thomas & Mack Center on April 19, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Ray J Calls Rumors of Whitney Houston Death Involvement ‘Cap’: ‘It’s Not My Truth’

The R&B singer says the conspiracy theories have been "haunting" to him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams354 days ago
Stevie Wonder wearing a white suit, black leather cap, and sunglasses, standing at a microphone on stage.
Music

Stevie Wonder Reasserts He’s Blind After Speculation That He Can See: ‘You Know the Truth’

People have joked about the conspiracy theory that the legendary singer-songwriter can see for years.

Joe Price368 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Wiz Khalifa appears on Hip-Hop Nation at SiriusXM Studios on April 16, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Dodges Question About His Flat Earth Beliefs: ‘Whatever Makes You Guys Happy’

The rapper dodged questions on his opinion about the Earth being a "flat plane."

Jaelani Turner-Williams396 days ago
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Rapper Wiz Khalifa wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket, smiling at an event.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Believes the Earth Is Flat: ‘It’s Only Because I’ve Traveled So Much’

The rapper is the latest public figure to co-sign the conspiracy theory.

Alex Ocho451 days ago
Selena Quintanilla
Music

Brother of Selena’s Killer Claims Singer Wasn’t Intended Target

Armando Saldívar insists his sister did not kill the iconic Tejano singer in 1995.

Alex Ocho472 days ago
Sexyy Red poses at an event with iHeart Radio and FOX logos in the background.
Music

Sexyy Red Jokingly Responds to Allegations She’s a CIA Operative: ‘They Got Me’

People have previously spread conspiracy theories that the rapper is a CIA plant to promote "degeneracy."

Joe Price473 days ago

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