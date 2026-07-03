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Since Diddy was arrested in September, conspiracy theories regarding the embattled mogul have flooded the internet.Peter A. Berry
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar took to his Substack on Monday to call out Kyrie Irving for the Brooklyn Nets point guard's endorsement of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.Brad Callas
'I Am Legend' co-writer Akiva Goldsman responded to a 'NYT' article where someone cites the film's plot as the reason behind their vaccine hesitancy.Jose Martinez
John McAfee's wife, Janet, shared her husband's alleged suicide note on Twitter just a month after her husband's death in a Spanish prison cell.Joe Price