Jim Carrey 'Clone' Conspiracy Theory: Everything You Need to Know

The dumbest person you know is currently convinced that a supposed Jim Carrey “clone” was on hand to receive his Honorary César Award in Paris last week. Thankfully, we’re here to try and put the nonsense to rest by taking a closer look at the latest in a seemingly never-ending series of preposterously dumb conspiracy theories.

Jim Carrey “clone” conspiracy theory

Here’s where things get really dumb. After Carrey’s emotional speech at the 51st César Awards in Paris in February, the “clone” chatter started picking up on social media. Such talk only grew in volume after an Instagram post from Alexis Stone, a makeup artist with more than a million followers on the platform.

“Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris,” Stone, known for makeup transformations inspired by various public figures, captioned a post featuring photos of Carrey on Sunday (March 1). The post—which shifted conspiracists’ focus from outright “clone” to elaborate impersonation—also included an image of a facial prosthetic and fake teeth, though that image has since been widely speculated to have been made using AI. Stone continued the apparent joke by sharing additional purported images through IG Stories.

Jim Carrey conspiracy theory addressed by César Awards rep

Gregory Caulier, general delegate of the César Awards, has confirmed Carrey’s attendance at last month’s ceremony in Paris. In a statement provided to Variety, Caulier slammed the “clone” conspiracy theory as a “non-issue,” arguing that the focus should instead be on the real emotional impact of the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actor’s special moment, for which he’s said to have spent eight months preparing. “He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words,” Caulier told the publication, as seen here. “He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson and 12 close friends and family members.”

Jim Carrey conspiracy theory addressed by actor’s rep

“Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award,” the two-time Golden Globe winner’s publicist told TMZ on Monday (March 2).

Complex has reached out to Carrey’s reps for additional comment. This story may be updated.