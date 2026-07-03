Social media took the concept of “fake news” to new heights in 2020, pushing conspiracy theories so bold they would make flat earthers blush.Zachary Harris
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The family believes they were promised a secret bank account with millions of dollars in it.Louis Pavlakos
Pop Culture
Joe Rogan Says He’s Able to Perform Oral Sex on Himself: 'I’ve Put It Around My Face Just to Know I Could’
Podcaster Joe Rogan is making headlines again, but not for anything related to COVID-19. Instead, Rogan claimed he can perform oral sex on himself.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
A memo obtained by the 'New York Times' alleges Trump’s campaign was aware the conspiracy surrounding Dominion Voting Systems' machines was untrue.Brenton Blanchet