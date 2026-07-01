GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Reacts to Viral Bone Marrow Conspiracy Theory

The father of 12 leans into a viral bone marrow rumor and jokes about his lupus battle after fans revived the wild theory.

Nick Cannon Reacts to Wild Conspiracy Theory: 'They're Onto Me'
Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Nick Cannon is embracing the internet's latest conspiracy theory about his famously large family with a joke instead of a denial.

The television host and entertainment executive reposted a viral video claiming he intentionally fathered so many children so he would always have access to compatible bone marrow if his lupus ever required it. Rather than shutting the rumor down, Cannon leaned into the moment, posting the clip to Instagram with a short caption: “They’re on to me…”

Since being diagnosed with lupus in 2012, the Wild 'N Out creator has spoken candidly about managing the autoimmune disease while balancing an unusually large family.

Today, Cannon is the father of 12 children with six women, including twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as children with Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole, and Alyssa Scott.

While Cannon clearly treated the conspiracy theory as a joke, it touches on a real area of medical research. According to the Journal of Immunology Research, in rare, life-threatening cases of lupus that do not respond to conventional treatments, doctors have explored bone marrow stem cell transplants to rebuild a patient's immune system.

Those procedures, however, are considered high-risk and reserved for the most severe cases, rather than being used as routine treatment. Furthermore, these procedures use the patient’s own bone marrow rather than harvesting bone marrow from babies.

Cannon has previously discussed living with lupus and the difficult medical decisions his family has faced. In 2021, he and Alyssa Scott lost their five-month-old son, Zen, after the infant was diagnosed with brain cancer. Rather than pursue chemotherapy, the couple chose to prioritize comfort and quality of life.

“We were having quality-of-life conversations,” Cannon previously said. “We could have had that existence where he would've had to live in the hospital, hooked up to machines, for the rest of the time.”

He explained that he didn't want his son “to suffer,” instead choosing to spend Zen's remaining months celebrating milestones and creating memories together.

Cannon recently honored Zen again with a beachside celebration of life, sharing photos of family members dressed in white alongside portraits of his late son. “Zen's Light will forever shine in our hearts,” he wrote. “We love you my son.”

Related Stories

Nick Cannon Honors Deceased Son Zen with Beachside Celebration of Life
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Shares Emotional Beach Memorial for Late Son Zen

From heartbreaking diagnosis to a serene oceanfront memorial, see how Cannon honors Zen’s short life and the decision that changed their final days together.

Bernadette Giacomazzo31 days ago
Bre Tiesi Says She's 'Always Number One' with Nick Cannon
Pop Culture

Bre Tiesi Says She’s ‘Always Number One’ With Nick Cannon: ‘I Got What I Wanted’

The 'Selling Sunset' star says she stays focused on her own needs and doesn’t pay attention to Nick Cannon’s other relationships.

Bernadette Giacomazzo131 days ago
Jessica White Details Miscarriage Journey with Nick Cannon on Mother's Day
Pop Culture

Jessica White Opens Up About Miscarriage Years After Pregnancy Loss With Nick Cannon

The model and ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star reflects on six miscarriages, healing after loss, and the emotional fallout from her past relationship with Nick Cannon.

Bernadette Giacomazzo76 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
4
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know
5
MusicKodak Black Earns 42 New RIAA Certifications, Including Three Double Platinum Albums
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App