Christmas Music

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Album cover of "Under the Mistletoe" by Justin Bieber, featuring him in a black jacket with snowflakes.
Music

Justin Bieber 'Under the Mistletoe' Vinyl: How to Buy

The 2011 Christmas album is available now on vinyl.

Complex Staff207 days ago
Viral Video Illustrates Problematic Origins of Classic Christmas Tune 'Jingle Bells'
Music

Viral Video Claims ‘Jingle Bells’ Has a Problematic History

A viral video is circulating that claims the Christmas tune 'Jingle Bells' has problematic origins. But what are the facts?

Bernadette Giacomazzo219 days ago
Vinyl records of The Temptations' "Christmas Card" with a red disc and Chuck Berry's "Run Rudolph Run" with a green disc.
Music

The 6 Best Christmas Vinyl to Buy on Complex Shop This Season

Do you have a vinyl lover in your life who’s passionate about holiday music? Check out this selection of classics from The Jackson 5, Boyz II Men, and more.

Michael Gonik579 days ago
Music

O.T. Genasis Remixes Mariah Carey's Iconic Christmas Hit Into "All I Wear for Cripmas'

Genasis gives a hood twist to Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

Jaelani Turner-Williams933 days ago
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Music

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Once Again Becomes Spotify's Most Streamed Song in a Day

Last Christmas Eve, the singer's holiday anthem also broke the Spotify record with 21,273,357 streams.

tara mahadevan936 days ago
Music

Mariah Carey To Perform In Montreal, Toronto On 'Merry Christmas One and All' Tour

Her concerts will take place at the end of November.

Louis Pavlakos1020 days ago
Mariah Carey photographed in NYC during Christmas
Music

Mariah Carey's Trademark Filing for 'Queen of Christmas' Rejected in Court

The U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board rejected Mariah Carey's petition to trademark the titles "Queen of Christmas," "Princess Christmas," and "QOC."

tara mahadevan1339 days ago
Apple Music image for Carols Covered
Music

Stream 'Carols Covered' Collection f/ Ari Lennox, IDK, and More From Apple Music

Apple Music has released the 2021 iteration of its 'Carols Covered' playlist, which includes songs from Ari Lennox, IDK, Jay Wheeler, Shenseea, and more.

tara mahadevan1702 days ago
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Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour.
Music

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Sets Spotify Single-Day Streaming Record

On Christmas Eve, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" set Spotify's single-day streaming record by racking up more than 17.2 million streams.

Gavin Evans2031 days ago
john legend legendary christmas art
Music

The Best Christmas Songs of All Time

Pull on your ugliest Christmas sweater, get cozy, and turn on some music because here are the 35 Best Christmas songs of all time.

Sophia Stewart2034 days ago
legend
Music

Dean Martin's Daughter Slams John Legend's "Baby It's Cold Outside" Remake

Deana Martin is the latest notable person to weigh in on the new duet from Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

Alex Galbraith2447 days ago
Bill Adler 1
Music

The Christmas Mix You're Not Cool Enough to Get

And the story behind rap's greatest holiday song, "Christmas in Hollis."

Shawn Setaro3133 days ago
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Chance The Rapper
Music

Here's Chance the Rapper and Jeremih's New Song "Ms. Parker"

The full project should be arriving this week.

Abel Shifferaw3134 days ago

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