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Justin Bieber 'Under the Mistletoe' Vinyl: How to Buy
The 2011 Christmas album is available now on vinyl.
Viral Video Claims ‘Jingle Bells’ Has a Problematic History
A viral video is circulating that claims the Christmas tune 'Jingle Bells' has problematic origins. But what are the facts?
The 6 Best Christmas Vinyl to Buy on Complex Shop This Season
Do you have a vinyl lover in your life who’s passionate about holiday music? Check out this selection of classics from The Jackson 5, Boyz II Men, and more.
O.T. Genasis Remixes Mariah Carey's Iconic Christmas Hit Into "All I Wear for Cripmas'
Genasis gives a hood twist to Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You."
Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Finishes Atop Billboard Hot 100 for 14th Time
Carey's "Queen of Christmas" crown hasn't fallen off.
Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Once Again Becomes Spotify's Most Streamed Song in a Day
Last Christmas Eve, the singer's holiday anthem also broke the Spotify record with 21,273,357 streams.
Mariah Carey Declares It ‘All I Want for Christmas’ Season in New Video: ‘It’s Time’
Forget Thanksgiving.
Mariah Carey To Perform In Montreal, Toronto On 'Merry Christmas One and All' Tour
Her concerts will take place at the end of November.
Mariah Carey's Trademark Filing for 'Queen of Christmas' Rejected in Court
The U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board rejected Mariah Carey's petition to trademark the titles "Queen of Christmas," "Princess Christmas," and "QOC."
Stream 'Carols Covered' Collection f/ Ari Lennox, IDK, and More From Apple Music
Apple Music has released the 2021 iteration of its 'Carols Covered' playlist, which includes songs from Ari Lennox, IDK, Jay Wheeler, Shenseea, and more.
Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Sets Spotify Single-Day Streaming Record
On Christmas Eve, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" set Spotify's single-day streaming record by racking up more than 17.2 million streams.
The Best Christmas Songs of All Time
Pull on your ugliest Christmas sweater, get cozy, and turn on some music because here are the 35 Best Christmas songs of all time.
Dean Martin's Daughter Slams John Legend's "Baby It's Cold Outside" Remake
Deana Martin is the latest notable person to weigh in on the new duet from Legend and Kelly Clarkson.
Someone Made a Christmas Light Show for DMX's "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer"
Merry Dark Man Xmas, everyone!
The Christmas Mix You're Not Cool Enough to Get
And the story behind rap's greatest holiday song, "Christmas in Hollis."
Here's Chance the Rapper and Jeremih's New Song "Ms. Parker"
The full project should be arriving this week.