O.T. Genasis Remixes Mariah Carey's Iconic Christmas Hit Into "All I Wear for Cripmas'

O.T. Genasis adds a touch of blue to Mariah Carey's 1994 classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

One day after Christmas, the Long Beach native shared parody single "All I Wear for Cripmas," putting a gang-banging twist on Carey's holiday anthem. As Genasis tries his hardest to sing on key, the song includes hilarious lines like "I don't want a lot for Cripmas / I just wanna bang that 'C' / I don't care about no presents / I'm just gonna smoke my trees."

Inviting listeners to "come to the set and get put on," the 3-minute music video shows Genasis wearing his best all-blue Santa Claus fit in front of a spruce tree covered in lighted blue rags.

"All I Wear for Cripmas" marks Genasis' latest tribute to an R&B diva, as Beyoncé incorporated his music into her past performances and Genasis once remixed Keyshia Cole's "Love," although the Oakland vocalist originally took offense at his take of the 2005 song. In a 2020 interview with Complex, the "Coco" rapper claimed he reconciled with Cole at the 9-minute mark of the clip below, as she accepted Genasis' apology for the "Love" cover.