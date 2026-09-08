Michael Gonik

Joined November 2024 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

Vinyl records of The Temptations' "Christmas Card" with a red disc and Chuck Berry's "Run Rudolph Run" with a green disc.

The 6 Best Christmas Vinyl to Buy on Complex Shop This Season

Do you have a vinyl lover in your life who’s passionate about holiday music? Check out this selection of classics from The Jackson 5, Boyz II Men, and more.

Michael Gonik640 days ago
JMSN, who is wearing a white tank top and jeans, dances with a cigarette in his mouth, surrounded by others in a dimly lit room.

JMSN’s 2023 Song 'Soft Spot' Randomly Went Viral—Now He’s Rethinking His Approach

JMSN's 2023 song "Soft Spot" found a new audience after going viral on TikTok and becoming a meme on Twitter. Now he's trying to see if he can crack the code again.

Michael Gonik674 days ago
Vinyl records of Kanye West, Jay-Z, J. Cole, and Rihanna albums displayed with their cover art.

10 Best Vinyl You Can Cop at the Def Jam Pop-Up This Weekend

Checkout out releases from Kanye West, Rihanna, Ludacris, YG, and more.

Michael Gonik679 days ago

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