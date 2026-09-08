Michael Gonik
Joined November 2024 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
The 6 Best Christmas Vinyl to Buy on Complex Shop This Season
Do you have a vinyl lover in your life who’s passionate about holiday music? Check out this selection of classics from The Jackson 5, Boyz II Men, and more.
Michael Gonik640 days ago
JMSN’s 2023 Song 'Soft Spot' Randomly Went Viral—Now He’s Rethinking His Approach
JMSN's 2023 song "Soft Spot" found a new audience after going viral on TikTok and becoming a meme on Twitter. Now he's trying to see if he can crack the code again.
Michael Gonik674 days ago
Michael Gonik675 days ago
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10 Best Vinyl You Can Cop at the Def Jam Pop-Up This Weekend
Checkout out releases from Kanye West, Rihanna, Ludacris, YG, and more.
Michael Gonik679 days ago