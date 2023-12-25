Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Once Again Becomes Spotify's Most Streamed Song in a Day

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas is You” has once again landed another achievement.
TMZ reports that on Christmas Eve, the singer’s holiday juggernaut had the most Spotify streams in one day. This year, the song was streamed 23,701,697 times on Christmas Eve, surpassing the record Mariah set last Christmas Eve, which was 21,273,357.
Carey tops herself every single year. In 2020, “All I Want For Christmas is You” was streamed over 17 million times on Christmas Eve—a record she broke again in 2021.
She usually reigns supreme on the Billboard Hot 100 too. While she’s currently at No. 1 on the chart, she wasn’t in the week before Christmas, when Brenda Lee’s holiday banger, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” crept in and took the top spot.
According to the outlet, this is the first time this has ever happened—and Mariah celebrated the moment with Lee, sending her some flowers and a note that read, “Congratulations on your historic No. 1. Have a Merry Christmas.”