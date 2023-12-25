Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Once Again Becomes Spotify's Most Streamed Song in a Day

Carey tops herself every single year. In 2020, “All I Want For Christmas is You” was streamed over 17 million times on Christmas Eve—a record she broke again in 2021.

She usually reigns supreme on the Billboard Hot 100 too. While she’s currently at No. 1 on the chart, she wasn’t in the week before Christmas, when Brenda Lee’s holiday banger, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” crept in and took the top spot.

According to the outlet, this is the first time this has ever happened—and Mariah celebrated the moment with Lee, sending her some flowers and a note that read, “Congratulations on your historic No. 1. Have a Merry Christmas.”