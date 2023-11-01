Mariah Carey Declares It ‘All I Want for Christmas’ Season in New Video: ‘It’s Time’

Only one day after Halloween, Mariah Carey has already assumed her role as the Queen of Christmas—this time with a new trailer announcing her return.
On Tuesday night, Carey shared a 35-second video of her being thawed out of a block of ice by a group of Halloween ghoulies and letting fans know it's time to leave the spooky season behind and embrace the Christmas feels. The clip opens with a camera entering through a vault with a countdown clock that reads, "November 1 12:00."
Inside the vault, the ice is melting around the singer, and out of nowhere, she lets out a piercing "It's time!" which turns the setting into a winter wonderland. Suddenly, next to Carey are her 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who dance around to their mom's iconic holiday hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," at the end of the trailer.
Before she got into her Christmas outfit for the video, Carey was dressed up as Jessica Rabbit from the film Who Framed Roger Rabbit? for Halloween on Monday.
Carey's 1994 hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has become a part of the Christmas tradition, as people all over the country play the tune right after the Halloween season comes to a close. Interestingly, even though the song is a hit, it didn't go No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 until 2019.
The five-time Grammy Award winner will be bringing the Christmas vibes on the road with her upcoming Merry Christmas One and All! tour kicking off on Nov. 15 in Highland, California. From there, she'll hit cities across the country, such as Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Boston, and more. She'll wrap things up at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 17.