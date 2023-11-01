Mariah Carey Declares It ‘All I Want for Christmas’ Season in New Video: ‘It’s Time’

Only one day after Halloween, Mariah Carey has already assumed her role as the Queen of Christmas—this time with a new trailer announcing her return.

On Tuesday night, Carey shared a 35-second video of her being thawed out of a block of ice by a group of Halloween ghoulies and letting fans know it's time to leave the spooky season behind and embrace the Christmas feels. The clip opens with a camera entering through a vault with a countdown clock that reads, "November 1 12:00."

Inside the vault, the ice is melting around the singer, and out of nowhere, she lets out a piercing "It's time!" which turns the setting into a winter wonderland. Suddenly, next to Carey are her 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who dance around to their mom's iconic holiday hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," at the end of the trailer.