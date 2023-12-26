Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Finishes Atop Billboard Hot 100 for 14 Time

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" continues to be an undisputed hit of the holiday season.

According to Billboard, the iconic 1994 hit has logged 14 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, having reigned on the chart for five holiday seasons. The song originally appeared on Carey's fourth studio album first holiday album, Merry Christmas, and has been in constant playlist rotation in the streaming era. "All I Want for Christmas" entered the Billboard Hot 100 top ten in 2017, later reaching No. 1 for three weeks in 2019, for two weeks in 2020, another three weeks in 2021, four weeks in 2022, and currently two weeks this year.