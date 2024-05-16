Chris Pratt's Former Stunt Double, Tony McFarr, Dies at 47

Tony McFarr, a longtime Hollywood stunt performer, has died at 47. Having 60 production credits, per IMDB, McFarr was perhaps best known for his work with actor Chris Pratt in the Jurassic World series and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

TMZ reported McFarr's passing on Thursday (May 16), to which McFarr's mother, Donna, shared that the stuntman was found deceased at his home just outside of Orlando. Although McFarr's remains are currently undergoing a toxiology report by the Orange County Medical Examiner, his passing was "unexpected and shocking," writes TMZ.

Pratt documented his friendship with McFarr on Instagram throughout their time on different movie sets, which they first met while working on Jurassic World in 2015. McFarr would double Pratt again in Passengers, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the latter in which he suffered a head injury on set. "Here is a throwback to guardians 2. Second day of shooting luckily only a one taker and 10 Staples later back to work. Sometimes stunts hurt 😜" McFarr wrote on Instagram in 2020.

Year before McFarr suffered from a fall, Pratt would also share a friendly Instagram post related to his stunt double in 2016.

"Here's me and my stunt-man Tony McFarr (also Tommy Harper stunt coordinator and our first AD Lars Winther) on set. Been working with Tony since Jurassic World. Love you buddy! Happy wrap!" Pratt captioned the post.