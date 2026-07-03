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Hershey's Announces It Will Bring Back Real Chocolate to Reese's Cups
"Hershey is committed to making products consumers love and that means continually reviewing our recipes to meet evolving tastes and preferences."
Male Enhancement Chocolate Recalled for Having Unregulated Amounts of Viagra Ingredients
The products contain a dangerous amount of prescription ingredients.
Thieves Steal 12 Tons of F1 KitKats From Truck in Europe
The truck contained 413,973 KitKat bars, to be exact.
Grandson of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Creator Accuses Hershey of Changing Key Ingredients
Brad Reese, whose grandfather invented the iconic candy in 1928, claims Hershey replaced milk chocolate and peanut butter in some products.
Only 30 Pairs of This Chocolate x Nike SB Dunk Exist
They’re being auctioned off as part of Chocolate’s ‘30 Chocolate Years’ on Ebay.
Wonka Experience: Organizer of Widely Memed Sh*tshow Says He’s Lost His Friends and the 'Love of My Life'
If nothing else, the colossal failure at least gave the world a slew of memes and a now-in-development horror film.
Is Twix Making Us Fat? A Look Into Kanye’s Perplexing Claim About the Beloved Candy Bar
Kanye has promoted outlandish and hurtful conspiracy theories in the past but does this one hold any weight (pun intended)?
Florida Woman Files Lawsuit Against Hershey Company for $5 Billion, Alleges False Advertising
The woman claimed that the chocolate company's fall and winter Reese’s chocolates have misleading packaging.
MrBeast Loses 'Deez Nutz' Legal Battle to Company Behind Dee’s Nuts
The popular YouTuber was ordered to stop selling his Deez Nutz-branded chocolate bars after losing a trademark infringement dispute.
Hugh Grant on Taking ‘Wonka’ Oompa-Loompa Role for the Check: 'I Couldn’t Have Hated The Whole Thing More'
The 63-year-old actor admitted he took the role because "I have lots of children and need money."
Timothée Chalamet Views 'Wonka' as a 'Companion Piece to the 1971 Gene Wilder Film'
'Wonka' will be in theaters on Dec. 15.
Woman Stuck with 133,000 Expiring Candy Bars is Desperate to Give Them Away
After an initial surge of popularity two years ago, Canadian Candy Nostalgia is now left with 133,000 Rum & Butter bars, all of which are set to expire in June.
Chocolate Factory Explosion Death Toll Reaches Seven After Remains of Victims Found
The remains of two more people were discovered in the debris of the recent chocolate factory explosion in Pennsylvania, bringing the death toll to seven.
Toblerone Can't Legally Call Itself Swiss-Made or Use Famous Mountain Logo Anymore
The mountain range-mimicking chocolate bar can no longer claim its “Swiss-made” status or continue using Switzerland's famous Matterhorn on its packaging.
UK Man Charged With Theft After Police Recover 200,0000 Cadbury Creme Egg Stash Worth £40,000
The huge chocolate stash—which also included other varieties and is thought to be worth around £40,000—was taken from a unit in Stafford Park in Shropshire.
Factory Hit With Fine Over Incident Involving 2 Workers Falling Into Vat of Chocolate
The chocolate accident was the subject of numerous Willy Wonka-referencing headlines last June. Now, it has resulted in a fine from OSHA officials.
‘Celebrations’ Chocolate Box Remove Bounty From Limited Edition Tubs
Fans of Bounty bars have been left fuming after it was announced that the chocolate treat would be removed from some Celebrations boxes as part of an upcoming p
2 Employees at Mars Wrigley Plant Rescued After Falling Into Chocolate Tank
Two workers at the Mars Wrigley confectionary facility in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania were rescued after falling into a tank filled with chocolate.