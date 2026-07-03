Chocolate

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Packages of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups stacked together, featuring the iconic orange wrapper and logo.
Pop Culture

Hershey's Announces It Will Bring Back Real Chocolate to Reese's Cups

"Hershey is committed to making products consumers love and that means continually reviewing our recipes to meet evolving tastes and preferences."

Trey Alston105 days ago
Rows of rectangular milk chocolate pieces arranged neatly on a light surface.
Life

Male Enhancement Chocolate Recalled for Having Unregulated Amounts of Viagra Ingredients

The products contain a dangerous amount of prescription ingredients.

tara mahadevan107 days ago
KitKat
Pop Culture

Thieves Steal 12 Tons of F1 KitKats From Truck in Europe

The truck contained 413,973 KitKat bars, to be exact.

Trey Alston112 days ago
Packages of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups in bright orange wrappers are stacked together.
Life

Grandson of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Creator Accuses Hershey of Changing Key Ingredients

Brad Reese, whose grandfather invented the iconic candy in 1928, claims Hershey replaced milk chocolate and peanut butter in some products.

Mark Elibert149 days ago
Chocolate Nike SB Dunk Low 2024
Sneakers

Only 30 Pairs of This Chocolate x Nike SB Dunk Exist

They’re being auctioned off as part of Chocolate’s ‘30 Chocolate Years’ on Ebay.

Victor Deng592 days ago
Advertisement
Two split scenes, left shows a man in hoodie looking concerned, right shows a person in mime makeup posing dramatically
Pop Culture

Wonka Experience: Organizer of Widely Memed Sh*tshow Says He’s Lost His Friends and the 'Love of My Life'

If nothing else, the colossal failure at least gave the world a slew of memes and a now-in-development horror film.

Trace William Cowen850 days ago
Life

Is Twix Making Us Fat? A Look Into Kanye’s Perplexing Claim About the Beloved Candy Bar

Kanye has promoted outlandish and hurtful conspiracy theories in the past but does this one hold any weight (pun intended)?

Abel Shifferaw884 days ago
Life

Florida Woman Files Lawsuit Against Hershey Company for $5 Billion, Alleges False Advertising

The woman claimed that the chocolate company's fall and winter Reese’s chocolates have misleading packaging.

tara mahadevan932 days ago
Pop Culture

MrBeast Loses 'Deez Nutz' Legal Battle to Company Behind Dee’s Nuts

The popular YouTuber was ordered to stop selling his Deez Nutz-branded chocolate bars after losing a trademark infringement dispute.

Joshua Espinoza947 days ago
Pop Culture

Hugh Grant on Taking ‘Wonka’ Oompa-Loompa Role for the Check: 'I Couldn’t Have Hated The Whole Thing More'

The 63-year-old actor admitted he took the role because "I have lots of children and need money."

Brad Callas956 days ago
Advertisement
Aisle full of chocolate bars
Life

Woman Stuck with 133,000 Expiring Candy Bars is Desperate to Give Them Away

After an initial surge of popularity two years ago, Canadian Candy Nostalgia is now left with 133,000 Rum &amp; Butter bars, all of which are set to expire in June.

Louis Pavlakos1192 days ago
The aftermath of an explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania
Life

Chocolate Factory Explosion Death Toll Reaches Seven After Remains of Victims Found

The remains of two more people were discovered in the debris of the recent chocolate factory explosion in Pennsylvania, bringing the death toll to seven.

Joe Price1208 days ago
Toblerone is changing, guys
Life

Toblerone Can't Legally Call Itself Swiss-Made or Use Famous Mountain Logo Anymore

The mountain range-mimicking chocolate bar can no longer claim its “Swiss-made” status or continue using Switzerland's famous Matterhorn on its packaging.

Starr Savoy1230 days ago
cadburys creme egg pa archive article lead
Life

UK Man Charged With Theft After Police Recover 200,0000 Cadbury Creme Egg Stash Worth £40,000

The huge chocolate stash—which also included other varieties and is thought to be worth around £40,000—was taken from a unit in Stafford Park in Shropshire.

Sanj Patel1250 days ago
Advertisement
Candy factory emergency is pictured in progress
Life

Factory Hit With Fine Over Incident Involving 2 Workers Falling Into Vat of Chocolate

The chocolate accident was the subject of numerous Willy Wonka-referencing headlines last June. Now, it has resulted in a fine from OSHA officials.

Trace William Cowen1251 days ago
Bounty Celebrations Bounty Celebrations Bounty Celebrations
Life

‘Celebrations’ Chocolate Box Remove Bounty From Limited Edition Tubs

Fans of Bounty bars have been left fuming after it was announced that the chocolate treat would be removed from some Celebrations boxes as part of an upcoming p

Sanj Patel1352 days ago
Chocolate melted at the factory of the French chocolate sculptor Patrick Roger.
Life

2 Employees at Mars Wrigley Plant Rescued After Falling Into Chocolate Tank

Two workers at the Mars Wrigley confectionary facility in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania were rescued after falling into a tank filled with chocolate.

Jose Martinez1500 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App