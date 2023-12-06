Hugh Grant on Taking ‘Wonka’ Oompa-Loompa Role for the Check: 'I Couldn’t Have Hated The Whole Thing More'

Hugh Grant isn't shying away from expressing disdain for his role in the Timothée Chalamet-starring Wonka.

During a recent press conference promoting the film, which hits theaters Dec. 15, Grant didn't hide his true feelings about what it took to film his takes as one of the famous Oompa-Loompas.

"It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable," Grant said of the camera rig he wore to facilitate a mixture of animation and motion capture. "I made a big fuss about it. I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more. ... And frankly, what I did with my body was terrible, and it’s all been replaced with an animator."

Grant added that it's "very confusing, with CGI now, you can’t tell what’s going on." Asked if the end product was worth the fuss of filming, he answered, “Not really.”

The Love, Actually star confided that he agreed to be an Oompa-Loompa largely due to financial causes. “I slightly hate [making films] but I have lots of children and need money," he said.