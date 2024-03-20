Wonka Experience: Organizer of Widely Memed Sh*tshow Says He’s Lost His Friends and the 'Love of My Life'

The man who put on the uniquely shitty Willy Wonka event in Glasgow earlier this year insists that his initial goal was for attendees to "experience happiness."

In the hilariously titled Channel 5 doc Wonka: The Scandal That Rocked Britain, per a clip from E! News, the world is given some post-controversy insight from Billy Coull, who serves as director of the organization that staged the February event, although calling the arguably Fyre Fest-esque endeavor an “event” is an admittedly generous description.

"I have lost all of my friends," Coull, whose life is now "ruined," said. "I’ve lost the love of my life. I was made out to be the face of all evil. And genuinely, that’s really not the case."