Brat (Charli XCX album)

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Charli XCX attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Charli XCX Says She's Been 'Struggling' and Is In Her 'Worst Place Mentally'

Being a "very online artist" has possibly contributed to the pop artist's mental turmoil.

Jaelani Turner-Williams28 days ago
Singer/Songwriters Taylor Swift and special guest Charli XCX perform onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Toronto - Night 2 at Rogers Center on October 3, 2015 in Toronto, Canada.
Music

Fans Debate Whether Taylor Swift’s ‘Actually Romantic’ Targets Charli XCX

A new song from 'The Life of a Showgirl' is prompting mixed reactions.

Alex Gonzalez288 days ago
Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, and Billie Eilish holding Grammy awards on stage, each smiling and dressed in unique outfits.
Music

2025 Grammy Awards: How to Watch the Show Live

Trevor Noah returns to host music's biggest night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, featuring performances from Billie EIlish, Doechii, and Lady Gaga.

Alex Ocho531 days ago
A collection of shiny Grammy Award trophies with golden gramophones on black bases, arranged closely together.
Music

Grammys 2025: Here Are the Nominees f/ Beyoncé, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, and More 

The Los Angeles ceremony is set for next February. A host has not been announced.

Trace William Cowen617 days ago
Split image of Barack Obama and Charli XCX.
Music

Barack Obama Confirms He Listens to Everything on His Playlist, Even Charli XCX: 'She Knows What She's Doing'

The former President got word of the flack he receives for his annual playlists, which people think are fake.

Jose Martinez681 days ago
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brat demure
Style

From Brat Summer to Demure Fall—How Did We Get Here and What Does It Mean?

A breakdown of the viral TikTok debate, from the neon green of early internet culture to the more traditional values of archaic times.

Vivien Lee689 days ago
Charli XCX models SKIMS
Style

Charli XCX Brings 'Brat' Energy to Latest Campaign From Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS

Per SKIMS co-founder Kim Kardashian, Charli is "a one of a kind talent who has truly cemented herself as a megastar."

Trace William Cowen698 days ago
Finneas in a tuxedo appears on the left; Charli XCX and Billie Eilish walk in an urban setting on the right
Music

Finneas Defends Sister Billie Eilish Against 'Queerbaiting' Accusations Following Charli XCX Collab

Eilish appeared on a remix of Charli XCX's song "Guess" on Thursday, where the two women sing about guessing the color of each other's underwear.

Alex Ocho714 days ago

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