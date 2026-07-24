Charli XCX's Fire Discography: How to Shop 'Music, Fashion, Film,' 'Wuthering Heights' and More

Charli XCX has dropped her seventh studio album, Music, Fashion, Film — you can check it out here.

While you're enjoying her new 11-track LP co-produced with A.G. Cook and Finn Keane, you might feel inspired to revisit her excellent discography — which you can pick up on Complex Shop.

There you'll find three of her projects on vinyl — Charli, Brat, and the soundtrack album Wuthering Heights.