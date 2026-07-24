Charli XCX's Fire Discography: How to Shop 'Music, Fashion, Film,' 'Wuthering Heights' and More

Key Takeaways
- Charli XCX has released her seventh studio album, Music, Fashion, Film, an 11-track LP co-produced with A.G. Cook and Finn Keane.
- Fans can cop Charli’s vinyl catalog — including Charli, Brat, and the Wuthering Heights soundtrack — through Complex Shop.
- The piece also spotlights UK DJ-producer Taylah Elaine, who makes her artist debut with the up-tempo single "Look At Me" after being tapped by Charli for a Boiler Room PARTYGIRL takeover in Ibiza.
Charli XCX has dropped her seventh studio album, Music, Fashion, Film — you can check it out here.
While you're enjoying her new 11-track LP co-produced with A.G. Cook and Finn Keane, you might feel inspired to revisit her excellent discography — which you can pick up on Complex Shop.
There you'll find three of her projects on vinyl — Charli, Brat, and the soundtrack album Wuthering Heights.
And if you're a fan of Charli, you might also want to check out Taylah Elaine's new track, "Look At Me."
The UK DJ and producer, who Charli XCX handpicked to be a part of her curated Boiler Room PARTYGIRL takeover at Amnesia in Ibiza in 2024, makes her debut as an artist with the new up-tempo cut. Listen here.