GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Charli XCX's Fire Discography: How to Shop 'Music, Fashion, Film,' 'Wuthering Heights' and More

As Charli XCX celebrates the release of her new album, Complex Shop has got you covered on all her previous releases.

Charli XCX.
Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Charli XCX has released her seventh studio album, Music, Fashion, Film, an 11-track LP co-produced with A.G. Cook and Finn Keane.
  • Fans can cop Charli’s vinyl catalog — including Charli, Brat, and the Wuthering Heights soundtrack — through Complex Shop.
  • The piece also spotlights UK DJ-producer Taylah Elaine, who makes her artist debut with the up-tempo single "Look At Me" after being tapped by Charli for a Boiler Room PARTYGIRL takeover in Ibiza.

Charli XCX has dropped her seventh studio album, Music, Fashion, Film — you can check it out here.

While you're enjoying her new 11-track LP co-produced with A.G. Cook and Finn Keane, you might feel inspired to revisit her excellent discography — which you can pick up on Complex Shop.

There you'll find three of her projects on vinyl — Charli, Brat, and the soundtrack album Wuthering Heights.

And if you're a fan of Charli, you might also want to check out Taylah Elaine's new track, "Look At Me."

The UK DJ and producer, who Charli XCX handpicked to be a part of her curated Boiler Room PARTYGIRL takeover at Amnesia in Ibiza in 2024, makes her debut as an artist with the new up-tempo cut. Listen here.

Related Stories

Charli XCX
Music

Charli XCX Drops New Music Video "Wink Wink"

The single will appear on Charli's forthcoming album 'Music, Fashion, Film.'

tara mahadevan42 days ago
Charli XCX
Music

Charli xcx Releases New Album 'Music, Fashion, Film'

She's embarking on a tour for the LP in September.

Trey Alston14 days ago
Taylah Elaine.
Music

Taylah Elaine Wants All Eyes on Her With Debut Single "Look At Me"

The UK DJ and producer, known for her viral mash-up sets, has stepped into her next creative chapter.

Will Lavin14 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage
4
SportsMichael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'
5
MusicT.I. Reveals He's Sitting on a 'Stupid' Lil Wayne Verse From 'Kill the King' Sessions
6
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App