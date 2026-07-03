Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan is an American pop singer-songwriter known for her dark, theatrical approach to alternative pop. She was born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz on February 19, 1998, in Willard, Missouri, U.S. Emerging in the late 2010s, she combines haunting vocals with candid storytelling, often exploring themes of identity, vulnerability, and self-exploration. Her breakthrough track "Pink Pony Club" showcases her ability to pair catchy melodies with provocative, genre-defying production and bold, campy visuals. Her relevance in the alternative pop scene comes from her fearless blend of raw emotional honesty and theatrical performance, which challenges mainstream pop norms. Fans return for her immersive live shows and the way she uses vivid storytelling to create a distinct world that feels both intimate and rebellious.

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Jorginho and Chappell Roan
Pop Culture

Jorginho Backtracks On Chappell Roan Incident: 'She Had No Knowledge of What Took Place'

He said that he'd learned new information and spoken directly to the pop star.

Trey Alston95 days ago
A person with red hair styled in vintage curls, dramatic makeup, and wearing elegant earrings, stands in front of stone steps.
Pop Culture

Security Guard at Center of Chappell Roan Controversy Speaks Out

‘The accusations currently circulating are false and constitute defamation,’ said security guard Pascal Duvier after the Chappell Roan hotel incident.

Helen Storms114 days ago
Mom at the Center of Chappell Roan Controversy Speaks Out
Music

Chappell Roan Addresses Security Backlash as Mom of 11-Year-Old Speaks Out

Catherine Harding details the São Paulo incident and the 'aggressive' guard, saying her 11-year-old 'literally didn’t do anything.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo117 days ago
Chappell Roan with long, curly red hair and dramatic makeup poses against a purple background.
Music

Chappell Roan Says Guard Who Upset Jorginho’s Daughter Wasn’t Hers: ‘I Do Not Hate Children'

Ahead of Roan's performance at Lollapalooza Brazil, Jorginho claimed his daughter tried to approach her at a hotel when a security guard aggressively intervened.

Alex Ocho117 days ago
Chappell Roan Thanks Security at Lollapalooza Brazil Amid Jorghino Controversy
Pop Culture

Chappell Roan Thanks Security Onstage After Jorginho Hotel Incident

Her Lollapalooza Brazil farewell came amid allegations from the soccer star that a member of her security team acted aggressively toward his daughter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo118 days ago
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Chappell Roan
Music

Jorginho Accuses Chappell Roan’s Security of Being Aggressive With His Daughter (UPDATED)

Jorginho detailed the situation in a lengthy Instagram Stories post.

Trey Alston118 days ago
Doja Cat and Chappell Roan.
Music

Doja Cat Reveals 'Agonizing' BPD Diagnosis While Defending Chappell Roan

The singer has opened up about years of therapy and praised Roan for openly setting boundaries with paparazzi and fans.

Mark Elibert126 days ago
Orville Peck performs onstage at Stern Grove on July 27, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
Music

Orville Peck Leaves Wasserman Agency Following Epstein Revelations

The country singer is the latest to part ways with the prolific talent agency.

Alex Gonzalez157 days ago
Chappell Roan Leaves Wasserman Agency After Epstein Files Discovery
Pop Culture

Chappell Roan Leaves Wasserman Agency After Epstein Files Discovery

'No artist, agent or employee should be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values,' she wrote in her announcement.

Bernadette Giacomazzo158 days ago
Chappell Roan wears a custom deep red garnet draped piercing georgette negligee dress and cape to attend the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.
Music

Chappell Roan Goes Topless in Custom Mugler on Grammys Red Carpet

The 27-year-old is nominated for two Grammys.

Kris Seavers166 days ago
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Chappell Roan Roasted for Brigitte Bardot Tribute Post and 'Red Wine Supernova' Dedication
Pop Culture

Chappell Roan Responds After Her Brigitte Bardot Tribute Sparks Backlash: ‘Very Disappointing’

The singer spoke out after fans criticized her Brigitte Bardot tribute and its connection to 'Red Wine Supernova.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo200 days ago
A vinyl record with a unique orange design. The label features an image of a person with long hair holding a magnifying glass.
Music

Chappell Roan's "The Subway" 7" Vinyl: How to Buy

The pop star's recent single is now available as a collectible 7-inch vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff232 days ago
A large Grammy Award statue with a reflective surface, in front of a sign reading "Welcome to the Grammy" and "MusiCares Fire Relief."
Music

2026 Grammys Nominations Announced: Kendrick Lamar, Clipse Score Multiple Nods

Ahead of next February's winners ceremony in Los Angeles, the Recording Academy announces the 2026 class of Grammys nominees.

Trace William Cowen253 days ago
Chappell Roan with bright red hair and colorful makeup sings on stage, wearing a unique, artistic costume with eye motifs.
Music

DHS Responds After Chappell Roan Declares ‘F**k ICE Forever’ During Los Angeles Concert

An official from the Department of Homeland Security responded after the Grammy winner called out ICE.

Alex Ocho278 days ago
Chappell Roan attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Don't Expect to Hear Chappell Roan's Second Album Anytime Soon — Here's Why

The Grammy-winner finally released a studio version of 'The Subway' after performing it live for over a year.

Alex Gonzalez347 days ago
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Chappell Roan is seen shooting a new music video on July 08, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Chappell Roan Teases Long-Awaited Fan-Favorite Track 'The Subway'

The Grammy winner has performed the song at shows and festivals many times over the past two years.

Alex Gonzalez359 days ago

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