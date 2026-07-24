Taylah Elaine Wants All Eyes on Her With Debut Single "Look At Me"

Key Takeaways
- UK DJ and producer Taylah Elaine steps out from behind the decks with her debut single "Look At Me," an up-tempo electronic track built on knocking percussion and a sticky, dance floor-ready melody.
- Known for viral mash-up sets like her 2023 Boiler Room Festival: Rap Fantasy performance, she’s since been tapped by Charli XCX, sold out shows across multiple continents, and hit major festivals including Lollapalooza, Wireless, Rolling Loud, and Glastonbury.
- Her eclectic sets have also made her a go-to for brands like Nike, Miu Miu, Defender, GQ Men of the Year, and Spotify, with more festival dates locked in this summer at Chasing Summer in Calgary and Maiden Voyage in the UK.
Taylah Elaine has finally given fans what they’ve been waiting for: her debut single, "Look At Me" — check it out below.
Stepping out from behind the decks for the first time since launching her career in 20217, the globally renowned UK DJ and producer has delivered an up-tempo track that blends electronic production with knocking percussion and an infectious melody that is sure to catch fire on dance floors everywhere.
"So excited to finally tell you that my first single is OUT NOW!" Elaine said, announcing the track on Instagram. "Can’t wait to play this and party with you!!!"
For those unfamiliar with Taylah Elaine, she's responsible for some of the most viral DJ sets of the past few years. Her 2023 Boiler Room Festival: Rap Fantasy set amassed more than half a million YouTube views in just five days, which later led to her being tapped by Charli XCX to join the lineup for the pop star's curated Boiler Room PARTYGIRL takeover at Amnesia in Ibiza in 2024.
A true musical connoisseur, Elaine has sold out shows across the UK, Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia, as well played festivals such as Lollapalooza, Wireless, Rolling Loud and Glastonbury.
Her eclectic mash-up sets have also caught the attention of brands such as Nike, Miu Miu, Defender, GQ Men of the Year and Spotify, which have all recruited her for some of their biggest events.
This summer, Taylah Elaine will be performing at Chasing Summer, Calgary, and Maiden Voyage Festival, UK. Find out more information here.