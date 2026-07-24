Taylah Elaine Wants All Eyes on Her With Debut Single "Look At Me"

Taylah Elaine has finally given fans what they’ve been waiting for: her debut single, "Look At Me" — check it out below.

Stepping out from behind the decks for the first time since launching her career in 20217, the globally renowned UK DJ and producer has delivered an up-tempo track that blends electronic production with knocking percussion and an infectious melody that is sure to catch fire on dance floors everywhere.

"So excited to finally tell you that my first single is OUT NOW!" Elaine said, announcing the track on Instagram. "Can’t wait to play this and party with you!!!"