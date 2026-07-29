Charli xcx, whose truly excellent new album is unquestionably one of the year’s best, was recently spotted in a unique open-back dress that’s currently available to shop on Complex. Below, as we are wont to do, we break down how, exactly, you can procure the exact same dress.

Charli xcx wears EMPATH Uzu Dress in London: How to shop on Complex

The Music, Fashion, Film artist was spotted wearing the EMPATH Uzu Dress in London earlier this month, pairing it with a Coach Tabby Bag. The open-back dress, retailing for $176, is available on Complex now in two color options: Sand and Charcoal.

BRAT, Charli, and this year’s Wuthering Heights soundtrack are all available on vinyl via Complex ($34.98 each).

Standing as her second full-length of the year, Charli’s latest shrewdly meditates on the very idea of fame and quasi-immortality; specifically, the kind made possible by the Grammy-winning BRAT. Building on the central ethos of The Moment, a Charli-focused mockumentary helmed by Aidan Zamiri, Music, Fashion, Film is among the most rewardingly introspective projects to have been released by a mainstream star in recent memory.

The album will be supported by a North American tour featuring support from underscores. See dates below.