Clairo

Clairo is an American singer-songwriter with a distinctive lo-fi, bedroom pop sound. She was born on August 18, 1998, in Atlanta, Georgia. She gained widespread attention with her breakout single "Pretty Girl," notable for its candid lyricism and minimalist production, which helped define the DIY pop movement of the late 2010s. Fans return to Clairo’s music for its intimate storytelling and genre-blending approach, combining indie textures with accessible pop melodies. Her collaborations with producers like Rostam Batmanglij add layered instrumentation that deepens her sound, making her a defining voice for a Gen Z audience navigating vulnerability and self-expression in modern pop.

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Charli XCX in a red lace dress poses beside a person in a Peppa Pig costume at an event.
Music

Charli xcx Has an Idea on How to Deal With Peppa Pig After Swine's Clairo Shade: 'Let's F*ck Her Up'

PinkPantheress also jumped to Clairo's defense after the anthropomorphic swine's peculiar remark.

Trace William Cowen9 days ago
lorde
Music

Lorde Returns With New Song and Video for "Solar Power"

A new Lorde era finally begins with the release of the previously teased new song "Solar Power," featuring backup vocals by Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers.

Trace William Cowen1863 days ago

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