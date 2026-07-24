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Charli xcx Releases New Album 'Music, Fashion, Film'

She's embarking on a tour for the LP in September.

Charli XCX
(Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Charli xcx’s seventh studio album, Music, Fashion, Film, is finally out.

On Friday (July 24), the singer released her new LP that features previously released tracks “Rock Music,” “SS26,” “Camera,” and “Wink Wink.”

Charli will be going on tour in support of the project this fall. The Music, Fashion, Film tour kicks off on Sept. 11 in Philadelphia and will wrap up on Oct. 23 in Paradise, Nevada. Underscores will open up.

The album is of course a follow-up to Brat, her 2024 album that became a cultural phenomenon — a phenomenon she poked fun at in her own mockumentary The Moment. It’s also preceded by the Wuthering Heights soundtrack album, released in February.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Charli revealed how the album came about during a period when she was ready to step away from making music for a while.

"I was really, really ready to peace out and take a break and not make music," she said. "I felt very creatively drained and not inspired to write anything new. Then suddenly, inspiration came."

In that same interview, Charli got candid about how social media had fueled her anxiety in recent years.

“I don’t really look [at social media] as much anymore. It’s just better for my brain,” Charli admitted. “I know people probably won’t believe me, because I am inherently, at least in the past, a very online artist. But I recently have been really struggling with my mental health to the point where, if I’m being real, I’m in the worst place mentally that I’ve been in my life.”

She also spoke about how she didn’t want to recreate the sound of Brat on Music, Fashion, Film.

“I think for me as an artist it would be extremely uninspiring to attempt to recreate what Brat was,” she said. “Because you sort of adapt and change and you react to the way your previous work is interpreted.”

Brat ultimately peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, later netting the pop auteur three Grammy wins.

Listen to Charli’s latest here.

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