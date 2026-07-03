Latest Stories
Man With Folding Chair in Alabama Riverfront Brawl Will Avoid Jail Time
The man responsible for wielding a folding chair as a weapon will not have to spend time behind bars pending the completion of court-ordered community service.
Anthony Edwards Gets Assault Citation After Allegedly Hitting Two Employees With Thrown Chair
Anthony Edwards faces a third-degree assault charge after he allegedly threw a folding chair and hit two employees following the Timberwolves' loss.
Supreme Drops Hype Williams-Directed Ad for Vitra Panton Chair Collaboration
The iconic streetwear brand has reimagined the Danish furniture design—created by Verner Panton in 1959—with its signature logo on a bright red gloss.
Anne Hathaway Reveals Why Christopher Nolan Hates Having Chairs on Set (UPDATE)
During a conversation with Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway explained the reason why Christopher Nolan doesn't like chairs on set. It'll make more sense if you read.
Chair J.K. Rowling Wrote 'Harry Potter' Books on Pulls Nearly $400,000 at Auction
The chair was used to write 'Sorcerer's Stone' and 'Chamber of Secrets.'
Artist Created a Series of Chairs Made From Supreme, ACNE, and COS Shopping Bags
Artist Simon Freund presents a new collection of chairs made from Supreme, ACNE, and COS shopping bags.
This Uncomfortable Two-Legged Chair Will Make You Healthier
Designer Benoit Malta provides us with some bearable discomfort with a two-legged chair that's actually healthier for you.
Designer Turns Discarded Birch Bark Into a Sleek Chair Every Apartment Needs
Berlin-based designer Anastasiya Koshcheeva constructs a chair and ottoman out of birch bark in her award-winning project.
Soze Gallery and Modernica Collaborated on a Collection Of Dope Chairs Designed by Artists
Soze Gallery and Modernica teamed up to create chairs with the help of artists.
There's a $2,500 Chair That Feels and Smells Like Fat Human Flesh
Everyone loves to sit on a fat stomach...right?
This Magician-Designed Chair Effortlessly Transforms Into a Suitcase
For just $299, you can be the proud owner of this amazing wooden pieces of furniture.
The Revolving Chair by Jeon Kyung is an Optical Illusion You Can Sit On
This chair is spinning out of control.
Pharrell Designed a Chair With Actual Feet and UOENO
And Swizz Beatz just added one to his collection.
Dutch Design Only Releases Eco-friendly Tub Chair Made of Woven Bamboo
Bamboo backrest.
The Battery Conservancy's "Draw Up a Chair" Contest Is Down to Five Finalists
Furnishing Battery Park with movable seats.
Ranking the Best (and Worst) IKEA Furniture To Have Sex On
Hit it on a Kivik.
Build Three Chairs Using an Old Washing Machine (Video)
This seat used to clean clothes.
Studio TILT's "Quiet" Chair is a Seat With Six Cushioned Surfaces
Curl up and read a book.