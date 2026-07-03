Chairs

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Latest Stories

Life

Man With Folding Chair in Alabama Riverfront Brawl Will Avoid Jail Time

The man responsible for wielding a folding chair as a weapon will not have to spend time behind bars pending the completion of court-ordered community service.

Alex Ocho950 days ago
Anthony Edwards looks on prior to the start of a game.
Sports

Anthony Edwards Gets Assault Citation After Allegedly Hitting Two Employees With Thrown Chair

Anthony Edwards faces a third-degree assault charge after he allegedly threw a folding chair and hit two employees following the Timberwolves' loss.

Jose Martinez1179 days ago
Supreme ad
Style

Supreme Drops Hype Williams-Directed Ad for Vitra Panton Chair Collaboration

The iconic streetwear brand has reimagined the Danish furniture design—created by Verner Panton in 1959—with its signature logo on a bright red gloss.

Joshua Espinoza1872 days ago
Christopher Nolan
Pop Culture

Anne Hathaway Reveals Why Christopher Nolan Hates Having Chairs on Set (UPDATE)

During a conversation with Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway explained the reason why Christopher Nolan doesn't like chairs on set. It'll make more sense if you read.

Gavin Evans2210 days ago
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Pop Culture

Chair J.K. Rowling Wrote 'Harry Potter' Books on Pulls Nearly $400,000 at Auction

The chair was used to write 'Sorcerer's Stone' and 'Chamber of Secrets.'

Trace William Cowen3754 days ago
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Style

Artist Created a Series of Chairs Made From Supreme, ACNE, and COS Shopping Bags

Artist Simon Freund presents a new collection of chairs made from Supreme, ACNE, and COS shopping bags.

Joshua Espinoza3890 days ago
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Style

This Uncomfortable Two-Legged Chair Will Make You Healthier

Designer Benoit Malta provides us with some bearable discomfort with a two-legged chair that's actually healthier for you.

Cirita Eversley4213 days ago
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Style

Designer Turns Discarded Birch Bark Into a Sleek Chair Every Apartment Needs

Berlin-based designer Anastasiya Koshcheeva constructs a chair and ottoman out of birch bark in her award-winning project.

Dhruv Sud4214 days ago
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Style

Soze Gallery and Modernica Collaborated on a Collection Of Dope Chairs Designed by Artists

Soze Gallery and Modernica teamed up to create chairs with the help of artists.

Silky Sullivan4268 days ago
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Style

There's a $2,500 Chair That Feels and Smells Like Fat Human Flesh

Everyone loves to sit on a fat stomach...right?

andrewlasane4376 days ago
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Style

This Magician-Designed Chair Effortlessly Transforms Into a Suitcase

For just $299, you can be the proud owner of this amazing wooden pieces of furniture.

Kaitlyn Schaeffer4486 days ago
Style

The Revolving Chair by Jeon Kyung is an Optical Illusion You Can Sit On

This chair is spinning out of control.

Dale Eisinger4579 days ago
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Style

Pharrell Designed a Chair With Actual Feet and UOENO

And Swizz Beatz just added one to his collection.

andrewlasane4602 days ago
Style

The Battery Conservancy's "Draw Up a Chair" Contest Is Down to Five Finalists

Furnishing Battery Park with movable seats.

andrewlasane4625 days ago
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Style

Build Three Chairs Using an Old Washing Machine (Video)

This seat used to clean clothes.

Evelyn Lee4738 days ago

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