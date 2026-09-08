Dale Eisinger
Latest Stories
Art Installation in Korea Gets You Lost in the Clouds
Digitally, of course.
Estimating the Net Worth of Kanye West's Design Collection
This is approximately how much Kanye West has spent on design objects.
Mint and Serf Open "Support, Therapy and Instability" at Bleecker Street Arts Club
Graffiti to gallery.
Rock 'n' Roll Poster Artist Gary Grimshaw Passed Away Monday
A legacy of influential design.
Check Out Daniel Brown's Incredible Flower Animations Derived From Algorithms
Give these to your sweetie (via email).
Renzo Piano is Designing Yet Another London Residential Tower
27 stories of Piano.
"Art With A Manifest: Round Hole, Square Peg," the First LGBT-Centric Show at Photo L.A., Opens This Week
30 photographers in one exhibition.
The Photo of the Mona Lisa's Return to Post-War Glory
A landmark moment in the history of art.
Hassan Hajjaj to Open "Kesh Angels" at Taymour Grahne Gallery New York
The Moroccan artist will display works inspired by the biker culture in his native country.
The Seven Site-Specific Installations at Frieze New York 2014
Seven artists have the run of Randall's Island.
Check Out the Next-Level Pop-Culture Paintings of James Rawson
A new, devastating take on pop art.
A Massive Charity Group Show Focused on Cats Opens Soon in Los Angeles
An art exhibition proceeding to benefit the Stray Cat Alliance of Los Angeles opens in late January.
Here are Nude Photos of Jean-Michel Basquiat, Reclining
An exhibition bares all of the late painter.