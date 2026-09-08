Dale Eisinger Portrait

Dale Eisinger

Joined July 2014 | 444 posts
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Latest Stories

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Art Installation in Korea Gets You Lost in the Clouds

Digitally, of course.

Dale Eisinger4618 days ago
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Estimating the Net Worth of Kanye West's Design Collection

This is approximately how much Kanye West has spent on design objects.

Dale Eisinger4627 days ago
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Guerilla Girls Opening New Gallery Show

Art as insurrection.

Dale Eisinger4627 days ago
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MOCA Names Philippe Vergne New Director

Another New Yorker steps in.

Dale Eisinger4627 days ago
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Rock 'n' Roll Poster Artist Gary Grimshaw Passed Away Monday

A legacy of influential design.

Dale Eisinger4627 days ago
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Check Out Daniel Brown's Incredible Flower Animations Derived From Algorithms

Give these to your sweetie (via email).

Dale Eisinger4627 days ago
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10 Emerging Painters to Watch in 2014

Time to investigate and invest.

Dale Eisinger4628 days ago
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Renzo Piano is Designing Yet Another London Residential Tower

27 stories of Piano.

Dale Eisinger4628 days ago
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The Photo of the Mona Lisa's Return to Post-War Glory

A landmark moment in the history of art.

Dale Eisinger4628 days ago
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Hassan Hajjaj to Open "Kesh Angels" at Taymour Grahne Gallery New York

The Moroccan artist will display works inspired by the biker culture in his native country.

Dale Eisinger4629 days ago
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The Seven Site-Specific Installations at Frieze New York 2014

Seven artists have the run of Randall's Island.

Dale Eisinger4629 days ago

Check Out the Next-Level Pop-Culture Paintings of James Rawson

A new, devastating take on pop art.

Dale Eisinger4629 days ago
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A Massive Charity Group Show Focused on Cats Opens Soon in Los Angeles

An art exhibition proceeding to benefit the Stray Cat Alliance of Los Angeles opens in late January.

Dale Eisinger4629 days ago
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Here are Nude Photos of Jean-Michel Basquiat, Reclining

An exhibition bares all of the late painter.

Dale Eisinger4629 days ago

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