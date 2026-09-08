Dhruv Sud
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What the Hell Happened in Style This Week?
This week on Complex Style, Kim cried after Kanye cleaned out her closet, Band of Outsiders may be folding, and Supreme fans don't know what "Kids" is.
What the Hell Happened in Style This Week?
This week on Complex Style, Dior releases images of Rihanna's first campaign, Kanye recieves his honorary doctorate from SAIC, and more.
What the Hell Happened in Style This Week?
This week on Complex Style, Kylie Jenner's lips are fake, Kanye West rocks rare The Hundreds gear, and Rihanna's Met Gala dress becomes a meme.
15 Dope Ways to Rock Denim Right Now
The best denim items to cop for your closet.
What the Hell Happened in Style This Week?
This week on Complex Style, we got shopping with A$AP Rocky, BAPE previews its 10th anniversary collection, and a new Supreme collaboration is on the way.
What the Hell Happened in Style This Week?
This week on Complex Style, Ralph Lauren is Kanye's "Daddy", Jaden Smith wears a dress, and racially diverse emojis are here.
What the Hell Happened in Style This Week?
This week on Complex Style, OVO comes to LA, Big Sean collaborates with BAPE and Amber Rose shares unretouched photos.
The Most Hilarious April Fool's Day Pranks About Style and Sneakers
Check out the hilarious pranks companies pulled this April Fool's Day.
What the Hell Happened in Style This Week?
This week on Complex Style, Kanye has the most viewed Fashion Week collection, Gisele Bündchen retires, Pharrell receives the 2015 CFDA Fashion Icon Award.
What the Hell Happened in Style This Week?
This week on Complex Style, Kanye and Kim do a joint interview, Derek Zoolander walks for Valentino, and Miley Cyrus is immortalized.
What the Hell Happened in Style This Week?
This week on Complex Style, prices for the adidas x Kanye West "Yeezy Season 1" collection leaked, KIDULT tags A.P.C.'s store, and more.
What the Hell Happened in Style This Week?
This week on Complex Style, Kanye talks to Zane Lowe, Lupita Nyong'o's Oscar dress is stolen, and Kylie Jenner buys a house.
What the Hell Happened in Style This Week?
This week on Complex Style, Kanye sits down with Complex, unretouched photos of Beyoncé leak, and Supreme releases pictures of their new collection.
What the Hell Happened in Style This Week?
This week on Complex Style, Kanye drops his adidas collection, Taylor Swift covers "Vogue," and Supreme loses its creative director.
What the Hell Happened in Style This Week?
This week on Complex Style, Kanye may be debuting his adidas line at NYFW, Drake and Meek Mill roast Kevin Hart on Instagram, and more.
What the Hell Happened in Style This Week?
This week on Complex Style, Kimye shares behind the scenes pictures of their Balmain campaign, A.P.C.'s Jean Touitou uses the n-word, and more.
20 Art Pieces You Never Noticed in Your Favorite Films
You probably missed these works of art hiding behind the action in some great films.
Artist Paints Starbucks Cups to Reimagine the Company's Mermaid Logo
Korean artist Soo Min Kim's new series painted on Starbucks cups features the company's iconic mermaid logo in a range of funny situations.