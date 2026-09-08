Kaitlyn Schaeffer
Latest Stories
The Stoner's Guide to Exercise
We talked to athletes and trainers to find out how pot smokers should work out.
Photos of New Orleans' Cheerleaders and Marching Band Members Capture the Exhilaration of Public Performances
New Orleans-based photographer Akasha Rabut's latest series offers a behind-the-scenes look at some of the US's most talented young performers.
The World's Tallest Waterslide Opens in Kansas City
The Verrückt debuted at the Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City recently and invites daredevils to ascend 168 feet at speeds that approach 65 mph.
Live the High Life in These Luxury Treehouses
British design firm Blue Forest has taken over the treehouse game with this lavish unit, which boasts an assault course and a large dining room.
This Awesome Typographic Clock Wishes You Happy Birthday
An Ohio student built his brother an amazing world clock for his birthday.
Minimal Illustrations of Iconic Movie Characters' Costumes Evoke Nostalgia
Colorado-based artist Ryan Putnam uses clothing and accessories to capture the essence of iconic movie characters in his new series.
Design Firm Onformative Has Created a Robot That Finds Human Faces in Natural Landscapes
Generative design studio Onformative has launched the GoogleFace project, which uses an algorithm to detect human facial features in Google Maps images.
Step Up Your Breakfast Game With This Selfie Toaster
The Vermont Novelty Toaster Corporation invites customers to send in photos of themselves to create custom toasters.
"Kill Team Princesses" Re-imagines Disney Heroines as Cold Blooded Assassins
Canada-based artist Johnni Kok turns beloved childhood characters into tough chicks in his new series "Kill Team Princesses."
Hilarious Photo Series Replaces Pet Owners' Faces With the Heads of Their Cats
Swiss photographer Sebastian Magnani swaps owners' faces with their feline friends for an amazing photo series.
Mobile Treehouses Let You Live the High Life Anywhere in Nature
The Roomoon combines the awesomeness of a treehouse with the flexibility and mobility of a tent.
This IKEA Lamp Was Hacked to Change Colors When You Experience Different Emotions
Italian developer Vittorio Cuculo hacked an IKEA lamp to create a piece of furniture that can respond to non-verbal cues.
Street Artist Strøk's Latest Mural Will Make You Question Whether Gravity Actually Exists
A Norwegian street artist's contribution to Memorie Urbane Street Art Festival plays with distorted perspective and layered stencil work.
Street Artist Vhils' Panoramic Mural Reminds Us to Take Pride in Our Unique Cultures
"Panorama" is a 360-degree mural that is a "symbolic round-up" of all his previous works, but it's message is unique and foreboding.
Visual Guide Documents the 10 Best and Worst Sleeping Positions for Couples
Funny-girl Molly Fitzpatrick has come up with possibly the most useful bedroom guide of all time for couples.
Warning: The Food in These Photos Is Not What It Looks Like
Melbourne-based photographer TQ Lee has turned ordinary inedible objects into things that look so much like food that they'll make you hungry.
This Kickstarter Reminds Us Why Film Is Still Beautiful in the Digital Age
New Jersey-based artist Matthew Cetta hopes his campaign will remind people of film's unique capacity to capture the world's beauty.
Street Artist ROA Turns Stacked Cargo Containers Into Somber Murals of Caged Animals
Belgian street artist ROA put up an innovative and provocative mural in Werchter for the North West Walls Festival.