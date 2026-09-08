Silky Sullivan
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The Most Ironic Mugshots of All Time
If they could go back in time, these people probably would have re-thought their outfits before going to jail.
15 Amazing GIFs That Make Art Come To Life
These awesome GIFs transform classic works of art for the 21st century.
Shepard Fairey and Cleon Peterson Collaborate on Two Bold Black and White Murals in Miami
The two street art stars join forces for two new projects.
The 15 Best Items in the Other Criteria Online Store
If you're still looking for Christmas gifts, check out the artist-designed items in Damien Hirst's store.
15 Amazing #MadeWithKickstarter Holiday Gifts
These products all started as dreams on Kickstarter, and now they are realities to give for the holidays.
Holiday Gift Guide: 25 Awesome Prints We Want This Holiday Season
There's a perfect gift for every art lover in your life on this list.
Interview: LVRS Co-Creator WATTS Talks About Curating Art on Instagram
WATTS has build an Instagram following sharing work by talented artists.
How To Make Awesome Furniture on a Budget
These simple alterations will take everything you own to the next level.
Apps to Make You a Better, More Artistic Instagrammer
This is a list of iPhone apps to take your Instagram game up a notch.
15 Awesome Illustrations From the Lil' Ye Twitter
One illustrator imagined Kanye as a child, and it's amazing.
Soze Gallery and Modernica Collaborated on a Collection Of Dope Chairs Designed by Artists
Soze Gallery and Modernica teamed up to create chairs with the help of artists.
Best Behavior: 10 Rules for Attending an Art Exhibition
These are helpful tips and etiquette to know before attending an art exhibition.
The Best Apartment Items in Society6's Online Store
Update your crib with these awesome pieces of decor.
13 Funny Photoshops of Beyoncé and Jay Z Posing With the "Mona Lisa"
Beyonce and Jay Z toured the Louvre recently, and many Photoshop experts hilariously reimagined their visit.
The Funniest Condom Re-Designs and What Each One Says About Its User
Creative minds have put their talents to good use online, coming up with funny packaging for condoms.
20 Works of Art That Will Make You Never Want to Throw Away Your Trash
These works of art turn garbage into gems.
The Craziest Art Installations on Remote Islands
Even in the furthest corners of the world, you can find incredible works of art.