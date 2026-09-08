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Silky Sullivan

Joined August 2014 | 17 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Most Ironic Mugshots of All Time

If they could go back in time, these people probably would have re-thought their outfits before going to jail.

Silky Sullivan4255 days ago
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15 Amazing GIFs That Make Art Come To Life

These awesome GIFs transform classic works of art for the 21st century.

Silky Sullivan4269 days ago
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Shepard Fairey and Cleon Peterson Collaborate on Two Bold Black and White Murals in Miami

The two street art stars join forces for two new projects.

Silky Sullivan4288 days ago
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The 15 Best Items in the Other Criteria Online Store

If you're still looking for Christmas gifts, check out the artist-designed items in Damien Hirst's store.

Silky Sullivan4296 days ago

15 Amazing #MadeWithKickstarter Holiday Gifts

These products all started as dreams on Kickstarter, and now they are realities to give for the holidays.

Silky Sullivan4297 days ago
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Holiday Gift Guide: 25 Awesome Prints We Want This Holiday Season

There's a perfect gift for every art lover in your life on this list.

Silky Sullivan4301 days ago
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Interview: LVRS Co-Creator WATTS Talks About Curating Art on Instagram

WATTS has build an Instagram following sharing work by talented artists.

Silky Sullivan4315 days ago
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How To Make Awesome Furniture on a Budget

These simple alterations will take everything you own to the next level.

Silky Sullivan4324 days ago
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Apps to Make You a Better, More Artistic Instagrammer

This is a list of iPhone apps to take your Instagram game up a notch.

Silky Sullivan4325 days ago
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15 Awesome Illustrations From the Lil' Ye Twitter

One illustrator imagined Kanye as a child, and it's amazing.

Silky Sullivan4327 days ago
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Soze Gallery and Modernica Collaborated on a Collection Of Dope Chairs Designed by Artists

Soze Gallery and Modernica teamed up to create chairs with the help of artists.

Silky Sullivan4329 days ago
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Best Behavior: 10 Rules for Attending an Art Exhibition

These are helpful tips and etiquette to know before attending an art exhibition.

Silky Sullivan4330 days ago
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The Best Apartment Items in Society6's Online Store

Update your crib with these awesome pieces of decor.

Silky Sullivan4346 days ago
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13 Funny Photoshops of Beyoncé and Jay Z Posing With the "Mona Lisa"

Beyonce and Jay Z toured the Louvre recently, and many Photoshop experts hilariously reimagined their visit.

Silky Sullivan4358 days ago
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The Funniest Condom Re-Designs and What Each One Says About Its User

Creative minds have put their talents to good use online, coming up with funny packaging for condoms.

Silky Sullivan4385 days ago
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20 Works of Art That Will Make You Never Want to Throw Away Your Trash

These works of art turn garbage into gems.

Silky Sullivan4387 days ago
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The Craziest Art Installations on Remote Islands

Even in the furthest corners of the world, you can find incredible works of art.

Silky Sullivan4392 days ago

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