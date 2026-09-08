Cirita Eversley
Latest Stories
Trippy Meets Trap in Distorted's Wild Illustrations
Meet the artist behind Distorted.
This Uncomfortable Two-Legged Chair Will Make You Healthier
Designer Benoit Malta provides us with some bearable discomfort with a two-legged chair that's actually healthier for you.
This Is the World's Deepest Swimming Pool
Get a closer look at the world's deepest pool located at an Italian spa complex.
Photographer Henrik Haven Shares Images From the Urban Nation Street Art Project in Malaysia
Take a trip to Malaysia to see all the beautiful street art that went up last month.
You Can Now Spend the Night on a Converted Airplane Hotel on Airbnb
Airbnb is taking the airplane hotel idea to the next level.
A Designer Recreated the Dollar Bill for the 21st Century
Does our currency need an update? One designer thinks so.
A Japanese Company Imagined the World's First Underwater City
Take a closer look of the world's first underwater city as imagined by a Japanese company.
Australian Artist Nick Thomm Delivers His First New York Solo Exhibition With 3D Videos and Trippy Holograms
Take an inside look at Australian artist Nick Thomm's first New York solo exhibition, titled "Tropic Glows."
Project Perpetual Announces Partnership with Jeff Koons and the UN Foundation to Support Global Vaccines
Project Perpetual announces partnership with Jeff Koons & UN Foundation to launch this month.
Guess the Films Portrayed by These Minimalist Horror Movie Posters
Do you recognize your favorite slasher flick?
These Optical Illusion 3D Sculptures Look Like Bad Photoshops
Take a closer look at Robert Lazzarini's Photoshop-esque installation.
This Trippy Music Video Makes Iconic Record Sleeves Come to Life
Album sleeves sing the lyrics in this wild music video.
Street Photography Series Reveals That Smartphones Are Making Us Less Social
"The Death of Conversation" is captured by a London-based photographer, and it makes you realize how social ettiqutte no longer exists.
"Visual Light" Photo Series Reveals The Stunning Power of Illumination
The stunning power of illumination is revealed in this photo series.
Toronto Art Installation Imagines People Doing Everyday Activities While Submerged Underwater
Find out what it would be like if the world was submerged underwater.
Here's a Chart That Shows You How to Be a Bad Boss
This inforgraphic shows you how to be the worst boss you can be.
Only An Artist Could Turn a Cement Truck Into This
An Italian artist turns a cement truck into a revolving work of art.
This Infographic Tells You Exactly How to Use the Bathroom Respectfully at Work
According to this diagram, you're doing it wrong.