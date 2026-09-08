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Cirita Eversley

Joined August 2014 | 30 posts
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Latest Stories

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Trippy Meets Trap in Distorted's Wild Illustrations

Meet the artist behind Distorted.

Cirita Eversley4268 days ago
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This Uncomfortable Two-Legged Chair Will Make You Healthier

Designer Benoit Malta provides us with some bearable discomfort with a two-legged chair that's actually healthier for you.

Cirita Eversley4274 days ago
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This Is the World's Deepest Swimming Pool

Get a closer look at the world's deepest pool located at an Italian spa complex.

Cirita Eversley4288 days ago

Photographer Henrik Haven Shares Images From the Urban Nation Street Art Project in Malaysia

Take a trip to Malaysia to see all the beautiful street art that went up last month.

Cirita Eversley4289 days ago

You Can Now Spend the Night on a Converted Airplane Hotel on Airbnb

Airbnb is taking the airplane hotel idea to the next level.

Cirita Eversley4309 days ago
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A Designer Recreated the Dollar Bill for the 21st Century

Does our currency need an update? One designer thinks so.

Cirita Eversley4310 days ago

A Japanese Company Imagined the World's First Underwater City

Take a closer look of the world's first underwater city as imagined by a Japanese company.

Cirita Eversley4310 days ago
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Australian Artist Nick Thomm Delivers His First New York Solo Exhibition With 3D Videos and Trippy Holograms

Take an inside look at Australian artist Nick Thomm's first New York solo exhibition, titled "Tropic Glows."

Cirita Eversley4329 days ago

Project Perpetual Announces Partnership with Jeff Koons and the UN Foundation to Support Global Vaccines

Project Perpetual announces partnership with Jeff Koons & UN Foundation to launch this month.

Cirita Eversley4331 days ago
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Guess the Films Portrayed by These Minimalist Horror Movie Posters

Do you recognize your favorite slasher flick?

Cirita Eversley4337 days ago
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These Optical Illusion 3D Sculptures Look Like Bad Photoshops

Take a closer look at Robert Lazzarini's Photoshop-esque installation.

Cirita Eversley4337 days ago

This Trippy Music Video Makes Iconic Record Sleeves Come to Life

Album sleeves sing the lyrics in this wild music video.

Cirita Eversley4338 days ago

Street Photography Series Reveals That Smartphones Are Making Us Less Social

"The Death of Conversation" is captured by a London-based photographer, and it makes you realize how social ettiqutte no longer exists.

Cirita Eversley4338 days ago
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"Visual Light" Photo Series Reveals The Stunning Power of Illumination

The stunning power of illumination is revealed in this photo series.

Cirita Eversley4344 days ago

Toronto Art Installation Imagines People Doing Everyday Activities While Submerged Underwater

Find out what it would be like if the world was submerged underwater.

Cirita Eversley4345 days ago
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Here's a Chart That Shows You How to Be a Bad Boss

This inforgraphic shows you how to be the worst boss you can be.

Cirita Eversley4351 days ago

Only An Artist Could Turn a Cement Truck Into This​

An Italian artist turns a cement truck into a revolving work of art.

Cirita Eversley4351 days ago
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This Infographic Tells You Exactly How to Use the Bathroom Respectfully at Work

According to this diagram, you're doing it wrong.

Cirita Eversley4352 days ago

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