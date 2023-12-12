Man With Folding Chair in Alabama Riverfront Brawl Will Avoid Jail Time

In August, Ray was involved in a massive brawl that broke out at the Montgomery waterfront in an apparent racially-motivated attack. An innocent Black man, the co-captain of a nearby riverboat, was struck by a white man associated with an illegally parked private boat who refused to move from the dock. A number of onlookers quickly came to the co-captain’s defense where the fighting spun wildly out of control.

Videos from the chaotic scene went viral on social media and inspired a number of memes, and eventually birthed a merch line.

Reggie Bernard Ray, along with four other individuals connected to the melee, eventually turned himself in to the police.

The 42-year-old, who was charged with disorderly conduct, received support through a GoFundMe set up by his lawyer, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt. Ray was able to raise nearly $300,000 to offset the costs of “medical bills, lost wages/earnings, professional services, travel, lodging, and expenses.”