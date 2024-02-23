Lil Yachty Continues Streak of Memorable Singles With New "Something Ether" Song and Video

Lil Yachty, no doubt one of the most consistently exciting artists currently making music, is back with another one.
Friday, Yachty rolled out the Cardo-produced track “Something Ether" and its Little Miles/AMD Visuals-helmed video. For streaming, the song is packaged as part of a Something Ether EP that also features other recent Yachty drops like "A Cold Sunday," the J. Cole-assisted "The Secret Recipe," "Strike (Holster)," and more.
On the choice lines front, there's plenty here to pull from, including an enviable boast about never having to experience the unique hell of the 9-to-5 cubicle life:
I ain't never worked in no cubicle
The evidence under my foot
Experience "Something Ether" in full above and/or right here.
Yachty fans have been feasting for some time now, with the best dressed rapper of 2023 having been on a year-long streak of singles since the release of his Let’s Start Here album. He's also turned up for a number of a palette-expanding collaborations, including the undeniably addictive "Lego Ring" with Faye Webster and the Britpop-inspired "When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)" with Yungblud.
Friday, Yachty joined Kid Cudi for the Insano (Nitro Mega) cut "Round N Round." Yachty previously appeared on the original version of Insano, linking with Cudi for "Too Damn High," boasting production from Dot Da Genius.
Next up for Yachty is the 2024 edition of Indio's Coachella festival, followed by a run of international Field Trip dates starting with a stop at the OVO Arena in London.