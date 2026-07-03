C-Murder

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C-Murder.
Music

C-Murder's Murder Conviction Appeal Denied for a Third Time

The former No Limit rapper has been behind bars ever since he was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009.

Joe Price163 days ago
Music

C-Murder Appears to Respond to Monica Saying He Broke Her Heart

Earlier this month, Monica said she "learned yet another valuable lesson" in her separation from the incarcerated rapper.

Joe Price948 days ago
Music

Monica Says She Was 'Heartbroken' After Split From C-Murder: 'I Learned Yet Another Valuable Lesson'

The statement comes after she went official with another man on her birthday in October.

Jose Martinez957 days ago
youngboy never broke again performing live
Music

C-Murder Praises YoungBoy Never Broke Again as the 'Soulja Slim of the New Generation'

The two previously noted their mutual respect for each other in song form, including YoungBoy's flip of C-Murder's "Like a Jungle."

Trace William Cowen1062 days ago
Pop Culture

Brother of C-Murder’s Victim Criticizes Kim Kardashian, Says Only Celebrities Want Him Released From Prison

In 2009, C-Murder was sentenced to life in prison in connection with the 2002 murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas.

Joe Price1076 days ago
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Snoop Dogg attends the premiere of FX's "Dear Mama" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Music

Snoop Dogg Shares Michael Jackson AI Covering C-Murder's “Down for My N’s”: 'Wow'

Snoop Dogg shared a video on his Instagram that shows Michael Jackson covering C-Murder’s “Down for My N’s” through the use of AI technology.

Joe Price1174 days ago
Photo of rapper C-Murder, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2009
Music

C-Murder Is on Hunger Strike in Protest of 'Inhumane' Prison Conditions

In a post shared to social media this week, Corey “C-Murder” Miller announced that he’s on a hunger strike in protest of “inhumane” prison conditions.

Joe Price1233 days ago
C-Murder
Music

C-Murder Believes Concealed Documents With DNA Evidence Can Prove His Innocence

C-Murder says his DNA was run through the Combined DNA Index System database and a match was found, and that the D.A. had the crucial findings thrown out.

Xavier Hamilton1808 days ago
Lil Boosie on the set of the music Video
Music

Boosie Badazz Is 'Pissed' C-Murder Wasn't Pardoned by Trump

Rap fans, C-Murder's family, and other notable entertainment figures—including Kim Kardashian and Monica—have been lobbying for the rapper's release.

Xavier Hamilton2005 days ago
Master P
Music

Monica Responds to Master P After He Names Her in Post About C-Murder: 'You Can Not Speak On Me' (UPDATE)

Monica responded to Master P after he tagged her (among others) in an Instagram post in which he called out C-Murder for a lack of gratitude.

Gavin Evans2157 days ago
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US media personality Kim Kardashian West
Music

Boosie Badazz, Master P, and More React to Kim Kardashian's Quest to Free C-Murder

Along with the Miller family and Kim Kardashian, C-Murder's ex-girlfriend Monica is working with Reform Alliance to overturn his conviction.

Xavier Hamilton2160 days ago
Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Teams With Monica to Attempt Freeing C-Murder From Prison

Kim Kardashian announced on Twitter that she's joining the fight with Monica to get C-Murder out of his life prison sentence.

Jose Martinez2162 days ago
Kevin Gates
Music

Kevin Gates Banned From Visiting Louisiana Prisons Following Money Incident

Gates allegedly brought an illegal sum of money into a Louisiana prison.

Xavier Hamilton2481 days ago
Kevin Gates attends 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards
Music

Kevin Gates Under Investigation for Allegedly Bringing More Than $300 Into Louisiana Prison

The rapper was photographed with the cash during a visit to the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

Xavier Hamilton2565 days ago
Master P
Music

Master P Holds Rally to Free C-Murder

After two key witnesses in Corey "C-Murder" Miller's 2002 murder case recently recanted their statements, Miller's brother Master P held a rally calling for his release from prison.

Joe Price2934 days ago
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