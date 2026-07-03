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Very few rappers have been involved in as many squabbles as 50 Cent.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
50 Cent took to Instagram on Wednesday to respond to Irv Gotti after the Murder Inc. boss taunted the rapper during the Ja Rule and Fat Joe 'Verzuz' battle.Brad Callas
Music
Fans React to Ja Rule and Fat Joe Bringing Out Ashanti, Nelly, Jadakiss, and Others During ‘Verzuz’ Battle
Ja Rule and Fat Joe faced off in the latest "Verzuz" battle, with the two rappers going head-to-head Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater.Brad Callas
Ja Rule and Fat Joe are trading shots on social media ahead of Tuesday night, when the two New York rappers will face off in the latest 'Verzuz' battle.Brad Callas