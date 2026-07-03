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Ja Rule.
Music

Ja Rule Drops New Knicks Championship Song — But Fans Prefer His 2004 Classic

When it comes to celebrating the Big Apple, it's hard to beat the Queens rapper's timeless "New York" anthem.

Mark Elibert31 days ago
Lloyd.
Music

Lloyd Laughs Off Frat Concert Fall: 'Saw My Life Flash Before My Eyes'

The R&B singer took a tumble while performing in Birmingham, Alabama, but managed to recover like a pro — and he even joked about it afterwards.

Will Lavin238 days ago
Irv Gotti's Murder Inc. label helped propel Ashanti to superstardom.
Music

Irv Gotti’s Brother Thinks It's 'Crazy' Ashanti Acts Like Murder Inc. Didn't 'Make' Her

The singer found a lot of success on the label until Irv dropped her in 2009.

tara mahadevan436 days ago
Ashanti and Irv Gotti
Music

Ashanti Opens Up About Irv Gotti's Death, Says She 'Always Wanted Peace for Both of Us'

The 44-year-old singer expressed that she extended an olive branch t Gotti before his death.

Trey Alston505 days ago
Ja Rule and Irv Gotti pose together at a City of Hope event, standing against a purple backdrop with "50 Years" written on it.
Music

Ja Rule Honors Irv Gotti in Funeral Speech as Jay-Z, Ashanti, and Other Celebrities Pay Tribute

Also in attendance were former Murder Inc. artists Lloyd, Charli Baltimore and Vita.

Jaelani Turner-Williams514 days ago
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Ashanti attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California/Irv Gotti attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Ashanti on Irv Gotti’s Death: ‘I Will Forever Be Grateful for Everything That You’ve Done for Me'

The R&B singer wrote that she couldn't "believe things ended like this."

Jaelani Turner-Williams525 days ago
Gotti in a patterned jacket stands in front of a backdrop with "WE" written on it.
Music

Irv Gotti, Murder Inc. Records Co-Founder, Dead at 54

Last September, Gotti gave fans a health update after suffering a minor stroke.

Andrew W528 days ago
Music

Ja Rule Does the Opposite of 50 Cent and Sends Diddy Supportive Message Amid Assault Lawsuits: 'I Wish Him Luck'

Ja Rule spoke briefly on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' about the sexual assault lawsuits Diddy faces.

Jaelani Turner-Williams864 days ago
Music

Ja Rule Says Fight With 50 Cent 'Already Happened' When Pressed About Beef by Piers Morgan

On 'Piers Morgan Uncensored,' Rule was questioned about his decades-long beef with 50 Cent.

Jaelani Turner-Williams865 days ago
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Music

Ja Rule Says He's Building a School in Ghana: 'Can't Wait to Go and Break Ground'

The news arrives after the former Murder Inc. hitmaker announced he's signed a new record deal.

Brad Callas925 days ago
Ja Rule performs at 2022 ONE Music Fest
Music

Ja Rule Denies Melle Mel's Claim That He Copied 50 Cent: 'I Was His Blueprint'

Ja Rule is pushing back on Melle Mel's claim that the Queens rapper "copied" 50 Cent. While chatting with TMZ, Ja maintained that he in fact was 50's blueprint.

Brad Callas1219 days ago
Ja Rule attends BET Hip-Hop Awards
Music

Ja Rule Calls Out Billboard’s '50 Greatest Rappers of All Time' List After Being Left Off

Ja Rule isn't happy that he was left off Billboard's '50 Greatest Rappers of All Time' list. He took to Twitter to express his frustrations.

Brad Callas1254 days ago
Irv Gotti on Selling his Masters for $300 Million
Music

Irv Gotti Talks Selling His Masters for $300 Million, Calls Cash Money 'Greatest Label Ever'

The Murder Inc. co-founder said the Cash Money team could receive a hefty payday if they ever sold their masters: 'Someone will give them a billion dollars.'

Joshua Espinoza1318 days ago
A screenshot of Ashanti's interview on Angie Martinez's podcast
Music

Ashanti Responds to Irv Gotti's Comments About Their Relationship, Says He 'Lied About a Lot of Things'

In a recent appearance on Angie Martinez's podcast, Ashanti addressed the comments Irv Gotti made on a now infamous episode of 'Drink Champs.'

Joe Price1361 days ago
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Irv Gotti of Inc. and Ashanti during Lloyd's Southside Video Shoot in 2004
Music

Irv Gotti Addresses Backlash to Recent Ashanti Comments: ‘I Got Slandered for Telling Y’all the Absolute Truth’

Irv Gotti has responded to the backlash against recent comments regarding his alleged relationship with Ashanti, who was signed to his record label.

Joe Price1419 days ago
Rapper JaRule is seen backstage during the HelloBeautiful Interludes Live
Music

Ja Rule Says He Doesn't Condone Irv Gotti's Comments on Ashanti

"I hope y’all understand how uncomfortable this is for me being in the middle of something I wish to not be," Ja Rule wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Joshua Espinoza1436 days ago

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