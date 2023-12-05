Monica Says She Was 'Heartbroken' After Split From C-Murder: 'I Learned Yet Another Valuable Lesson'

The statement comes after she went official with another man on her birthday in October.

Dec 05, 2023
Image via Getty/Paras Griffin
Image via Getty/Paras Griffin

Monica spoke out about her breakup with C-Murder, just over a month after going public with her new relationship on Instagram.

"I got my heartbroken (again) and that's ok! I learned yet another valuable lesson," she wrote, as shared by GOSSIP OF THE CITY. "I went through it, got over it, now I can laugh about it!"

Monica has clearly moved on from the split and she urges everyone else to do the same, adding, "Life continues! I feel great that through it, he has representation to one day be free! Let's move forward!"

Image via Instagram/gossipofthecity

One telltale sign of Monica moving forward came in late October when Chris Brown's manager Anthony Wilson posted a photo of them with the caption, "Happy birthday babe," to which she replied, "Thank You my love, You've treated me like everyday was my birthday."

According to Essence, rumors of a relationship started in June when she was accompanied by Wilson for her son Romelo's basketball game.

Image via Instagram/gossipofthecity

C-Murder is currently serving a life sentence for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Steve Thomas in 2002. He has undergone repeated attempts to overturn his murder conviction, including a claim that previously scrapped DNA findings would prove his innocence. His latest petition was denied by a federal judge last week, as reported by The Source.


C-MurderRelationshipsMonica

Latest in Music