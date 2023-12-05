Monica Says She Was 'Heartbroken' After Split From C-Murder: 'I Learned Yet Another Valuable Lesson'

Monica spoke out about her breakup with C-Murder, just over a month after going public with her new relationship on Instagram.

"I got my heartbroken (again) and that's ok! I learned yet another valuable lesson," she wrote, as shared by GOSSIP OF THE CITY. "I went through it, got over it, now I can laugh about it!"

Monica has clearly moved on from the split and she urges everyone else to do the same, adding, "Life continues! I feel great that through it, he has representation to one day be free! Let's move forward!"