Monica Says She Was 'Heartbroken' After Split From C-Murder: 'I Learned Yet Another Valuable Lesson'

Monica spoke out about her breakup with C-Murder, just over a month after going public with her new relationship on Instagram.
"I got my heartbroken (again) and that's ok! I learned yet another valuable lesson," she wrote, as shared by GOSSIP OF THE CITY. "I went through it, got over it, now I can laugh about it!"
Monica has clearly moved on from the split and she urges everyone else to do the same, adding, "Life continues! I feel great that through it, he has representation to one day be free! Let's move forward!"
One telltale sign of Monica moving forward came in late October when Chris Brown's manager Anthony Wilson posted a photo of them with the caption, "Happy birthday babe," to which she replied, "Thank You my love, You've treated me like everyday was my birthday."
According to Essence, rumors of a relationship started in June when she was accompanied by Wilson for her son Romelo's basketball game.
C-Murder is currently serving a life sentence for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Steve Thomas in 2002. He has undergone repeated attempts to overturn his murder conviction, including a claim that previously scrapped DNA findings would prove his innocence. His latest petition was denied by a federal judge last week, as reported by The Source.