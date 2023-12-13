C-Murder Appears to Respond to Monica Saying He Broke Her Heart

C-Murder has seemingly responded to Monica after she revealed she was "heartbroken" by their separation.

In a post shared on Instagram, as seen below, the currently incarcerated rapper appeared to call out someone who had recently been critical of him. "I don’t know why someone feels the need to publicly bash a person that’s fighting for their life??" he wrote. "I am a black male fighting and hoping for freedom one day. Wanna speak on something?? Let’s talk about freeing us Louisiana inmates still held illegally and unconstitutionally by a racist Jim Crow law through a non-retroactive 10/2 non unanimous jury. Facts."



He called on all of his followers to sign a petition calling for the abolishment of non-unanimous jury verdicts to allow convictions. "I am asking all celebrities against RACISM to visit this website: www.louisianabusinessesagainstracistlaws.com and retweet to help relieve modern day slavery and to sign our petition for freedom," he added. "Thanks."