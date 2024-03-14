Bun B’s 'All-American Takeover’ Show in Houston Featured Performances From Drake, Nelly, Eve, and More

The Rodeo is also something that has helped the city get back on its feet after the Astroworld tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people in 2021 right outside of NRG Stadium. Each year, people show up, and the Takeover concerts continue to help alleviate the emotions and pain that still linger from that tragic event.

"We all took an emotional toll due to what happened in Astroworld, and it wasn't lost on anyone, least of all the performers and entertainers of the city," said Bun. "It took a while for the city to collectively kind of really come to terms with what happened and try to make sure that nothing like that ever happens again."

He added, "This is not a common occurrence by any means for any genre of music, but we're comfortable presenting music to the masses on this scale again in Houston and I'm glad to be one of the people that's able do it. But I can't wait until we get to a point where everyone feels safe to go back and attend concerts in Houston again."

The Takeover concert series is something that Bun holds near and dear to his heart as it takes place in his hometown at a festival deeply embedded in the city's culture. For Bun, it's important for him to continue building on it so that future generations can see it and be a part of themselves.

"It's hard sometimes to really find the words for what the Rodeo means to me," says Bun. "The Rodeo was a thing for my parents, who got married in their teens and moved here. It was a thing for me. It was a thing for my children and grandchildren. We take it very seriously here in Houston, and for me to be able to do what I do on that stage, representing what I represent, is a huge deal and a significant cultural shift in this building."

The event was held in partnership with blended Canadian whisky brand Crown Royal. The liquor company is in its second year of partnering up with the Houston Rodeo, but this was the first time Bun worked directly with the company, which he said couldn't have gone any better.

"[Crown Royal] didn't just come here and try to sell liquor. They came here to celebrate culture," said Bun, and Crown Royal did just that. One of activation at the event featured a saloon where people got their cowboy hats reshaped, with each tip of the hat counting towards a charitable donation to Magpies and Peacocks, a nonprofit fashion house that works with sustainable clothing.