Bun B Delivers Emotional Testimony During Sentencing Hearing for 2019 Home Invasion

Bun B fought back tears as he took the stand on Thursday, June 6, and spoke about the 2019 home invasion that him and his wife "still deal with to this day."

During his testimony, the rapper recalled the Tuesday afternoon in April 2019 when his wife Queenie heard the doorbell and opened the front door expecting to see an Amazon delivery person. Instead, it was a masked Demonte Jackson, who forced his way into their home by holding a gun to Queenie's head.

"This was an entirely new traumatizing incident," Bun B said, according to KTRK. "This is something we still deal with to this day."

While he was on the second floor of their residence, Bun B heard his wife repeatedly screaming for Jackson to "just take the car." The Texas native grabbed his gun, but Queenie told him not to go downstairs, saying, "He's going to kill me."

"I wanted to confront the person who put that fear in my wife's voice," he said. "She was very panicked. She was borderline hysterical. She just did not want me to go out that door and face the person with the gun."

Bun eventually went downstairs and found Jackson sitting in the driver seat of his wife's car in their garage. The rapper fired several shots and struck the intruder in the shoulder. Jackson returned fire and a scuffle ensued.

Jackson managed to get away, but Bun B caught up to him and made the intruder remove his mask.

"I wanted to know who that was behind the mask," he explained. "I wanted to know if this was someone I knew personally or someone that knew someone I knew personally."