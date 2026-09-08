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TikToker David Allen Announces Death of 5-Week-Old Daughter Lily Grace
"I have cried every tear I can possibly cry," Allen said of his daughter's unexpected passing.
Donald Trump Says Ye Has 'Good Heart... But He's Very Complicated'
The Republican presidential nominee called the artist formerly known as Kanye West a "seriously troubled man" in 2022.
Dave Portnoy Nonchalantly Reveals He 'Beat' Cancer: 'No Big Deal'
The Barstool Sports founder made the announcement on 'The Dozen Trivia Tournament IV.'
Bun B Delivers Emotional Testimony During Sentencing Hearing for 2019 Home Invasion
Demonte Jackson has already pled guilty to aggravated robbery.
Will Smith Says He 'Sold Everything in Philly' After Not Paying Taxes for Two Years: ‘I Was Broke, Broke'
The actor stars alongside Martin Lawrence in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die,' which is currently in theaters.
DDG Accidentally Reveals His 'Real Voice' to Sexyy Red: 'I Just Get Real Insecure'
Sexyy Red broke out into laughter upon hearing his considerably deeper voice.
76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. Crashes Lamborghini Hours After Stunning Game 2 Loss to Knicks
New York scored eight points in the final 27 seconds to defeat Philadelphia.
Wiz Khalifa Praises Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures 1'
The first installment in the 'Vultures<i>'</i> trilogy debuted atop the Billboard 200.