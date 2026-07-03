Bugs

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless performs on stage at Estadio La Cartuja on May 29, 2024 in Seville, Spain.
Pop Culture

‘Gossip Girl’ Star Taylor Momsen Hospitalized While Touring With AC/DC

'Thank you to the amazing doctors,' Momsen posted after the incident.

Holly Riordan93 days ago
Jennifer Lopez performing on stage, wearing a black lace-up outfit, holding a microphone. The stage is lit with pink lighting.
Music

Watch Jennifer Lopez Calmly Dispose of Bug Crawling On Her Neck During Show: 'He Was Tickling Me'

During a performance in Almaty, Kazakhstan, J.Lo was unfazed by a creepy crawly invading her space.

Joe Price341 days ago
SZA
Music

SZA Says She's 'Just Tired of Not Being a Bug' While Explaining Why She Wore a Mask on 'Hot Ones'

The singer could be on the rollout for her upcoming album 'LANA.'

Mark Elibert659 days ago
Life

Feds Charge eBay Over Employees Who Sent Live Spiders and Cockroaches to Couple; Company to Pay $3M

Online retailer eBay Inc. will pay a $3 million fine to resolve criminal charges over a harassment campaign waged by employees who sent live spiders, cockroaches and other disturbing items to the home of a Massachusetts couple, according to court papers filed Thursday.

Associated Press919 days ago
Life

A Viral TikTok Video Spotted A Bed Bug On The TTC

The TTC explained that despite regular cleaning, bed bugs can make their way onto its vehicles.

Louis Pavlakos1004 days ago
Advertisement
bugs on plane
Life

Relentless Mosquitoes Reportedly Delay Flight, Video Shows Crew Battling Swarm With Spray (UPDATE)

Yet another example of the inherent uncomfortableness of air travel has arrived, this time featuring bugs.

Trace William Cowen1009 days ago
Style

Experts Warn Celebs Against Returning Home From Paris Fashion Week With Bed Bugs

It was recently reported that the French capital was facing an epidemic of bed bugs.

Joe Price1017 days ago
Pop Culture

Salma Hayek Recalls First Kiss Leading to ‘Disastrous’ Ant Infestation After She Used Honey

The actress shared how she got herself in a sticky situation that led to an ant infestation in her childhood home.

Alex Ocho1068 days ago
Music

Snoop Dogg Tells Nardwuar He Once Lived With a Huge Cockroach That He Would Feed

In an interview with Nardwuar, the rapper confirmed he once cohabited with a roach the size of "about a whole dollar bill" for seven months.

Joe Price1101 days ago
Life

Clouds of Mysterious Gnat-Like Insects Swarm New York City

The mysterious insects arrive as the air quality in New York gets worse once again due to Canadian wildfires.

Jade Gomez1114 days ago
Advertisement
Life

Man Breaks Leg On Dirt Bike Trail, Staves Off Bugs and A Black Bear for 25 Hours

After breaking his leg on a dirt bike trail, a Manitoba man spent 25 hours trying to get help, facing endless bug bites and a black bear that had been eyeing him.

Louis Pavlakos1130 days ago
viral photo of ant up close magnified
Life

Microscopic Photograph of Ant's Face Submitted to Nikon Competition Goes Viral

A microscopic photograph of an ant's face went viral, after it was submitted to Nikon's 48th annual Small World Photography Competition this year.

tara mahadevan1366 days ago
A look at a wildfire in Utah is pictured
Life

Authorities Say Utah Fire Was Started When Man Tried to Kill Spider by Burning It With Lighter

The man was arrested and booked on suspicion of multiple charges, including reckless burning, after allegedly admitting to accidentally starting the fire.

Trace William Cowen1445 days ago
Drake vs the bees aka the fight of a lifetime
Music

Viral Video Shows Drake and Crew Attempting to Swat Bee Away From Rapper: 'I Hate Bees on God'

A clip of Drake and his crew attempting to prevent a vicious bee sting in Saint-Tropez is making the rounds online, much to the amusement of fans.

Joe Price1458 days ago
Taylor Swift at the 'All Too Well' Premiere
Music

Taylor Swift Honored by Scientist Who Named New Millipede Species After Singer

A scientist has decided to name a newly-discovered species of millipede after none other than Taylor Swift, calling the insect a Nannaria swiftae.

Brenton Blanchet1552 days ago
Advertisement
A photo of an adult Trichonephila clavata, aka the Joro spider.
Life

Invasive Spider Species Wide as Palm of Hand Expected to Hit East Coast, Scientists Say

Huge and invasive Joro spiders are expected to proliferate on the east coast of the U.S., per a new study from scientists at the University of Georgia.

Joe Price1592 days ago
Photograph of Diddy in Atlanta
Music

Diddy Retells His 15 Cockroaches Story as a Way to Motivate People

Diddy has once again shared his now-infamous "15 roaches" story as a way to motivate and inspire his fans to become successful moguls like himself.

tara mahadevan1604 days ago
Shoppers gathered outside of an H&M store in New York City.
Life

An H&M Store in NYC Closes After Employee Shares Photo Showing Bugs on Clothing

An H&amp;M store in New York City was shut down as the retailer launches an investigation into a photo posted on social media showing bugs crawling on the hoodies.

Jose Martinez1661 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App