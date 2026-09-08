JayPaige
Latest Stories
The Greatest Snickers-Inspired Desserts Ever Created
Making dessert with a candy bar? Next level.
25 Hilarious GIFs of Animals Stealing Food
We aren't the only ones that know about the five finger discount.
Lunch Upgrade: Next Level Takes on Grilled Cheese
Up the ante with these creative takes on the American classic.
20 Upsetting Facts About Paula Deen
From H.B.I.C in the kitchen to the most hated person in the world.
The Most Delicious Things You Can Make With Potato Chips
Before you eat that last handful of chips out of guilt, step into the kitchen.
25 Weird Ways to Use Sriracha
Because nothing compares to the unique sting of Sriracha.
The Most Deadly Insects in the World
Just how deadly are the deadliest insects in the world?
Classic Drinks Inspired by Classic Movies
From James Bond's martini to The Dude's white russian, learn how to make the best cocktails featured in movies.
20 Recipes That Will Annihilate the Munchies
Kill those sudden cravings with some good food.
The Craziest Food Challenges in the U.S.
If you thought scarfing down four slices of cheese pizza in one sitting was a challenge, guess again.
A Complete Guide to Making Everything in Your Life Last Longer
Make it last forever and ever and ever. Keith Sweat was trying to tell us years ago, but in case you missed it, we've got you covered.
Summer No More: Haunting Images of Abandoned Resorts
<em>The Shining</em>'s Overlook Hotel has nothing on these creepy, closed-down vacation destinations.
The 25 Best Free Things to Do in L.A. This Fall
Money doesn't buy happiness. Doing fun things for free does.