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JayPaige

Joined July 2014 | 15 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Greatest Snickers-Inspired Desserts Ever Created

Making dessert with a candy bar? Next level.

JayPaige4711 days ago
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25 Hilarious GIFs of Animals Stealing Food

We aren't the only ones that know about the five finger discount.

JayPaige4711 days ago
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Lunch Upgrade: Next Level Takes on Grilled Cheese

Up the ante with these creative takes on the American classic.

JayPaige4713 days ago
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20 Upsetting Facts About Paula Deen

From H.B.I.C in the kitchen to the most hated person in the world.

JayPaige4714 days ago
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Jello Shot Recipes That Are Actually Awesome

Rethink the jello shot.

JayPaige4716 days ago
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The Most Delicious Things You Can Make With Potato Chips

Before you eat that last handful of chips out of guilt, step into the kitchen.

JayPaige4718 days ago
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25 Weird Ways to Use Sriracha

Because nothing compares to the unique sting of Sriracha.

JayPaige4720 days ago
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The Most Deadly Insects in the World

Just how deadly are the deadliest insects in the world?

JayPaige4724 days ago
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Classic Drinks Inspired by Classic Movies

From James Bond's martini to The Dude's white russian, learn how to make the best cocktails featured in movies.

JayPaige4724 days ago
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20 Recipes That Will Annihilate the Munchies

Kill those sudden cravings with some good food.

JayPaige4737 days ago
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The Craziest Food Challenges in the U.S.

If you thought scarfing down four slices of cheese pizza in one sitting was a challenge, guess again.

JayPaige4742 days ago
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Lunch Upgrade: Next Level Takes on PB&J

Think beyond the white bread.

JayPaige4744 days ago
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A Complete Guide to Making Everything in Your Life Last Longer

Make it last forever and ever and ever. Keith Sweat was trying to tell us years ago, but in case you missed it, we've got you covered.

JayPaige4748 days ago
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Summer No More: Haunting Images of Abandoned Resorts

<em>The Shining</em>'s Overlook Hotel has nothing on these creepy, closed-down vacation destinations.

JayPaige4752 days ago
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The 25 Best Free Things to Do in L.A. This Fall

Money doesn't buy happiness. Doing fun things for free does.

JayPaige4753 days ago
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