Relentless Mosquitoes Delay Flight by Over 2 Hours, Video Shows Crew Battling Swarm With Spray

If you’ve ever thought whilst crammed into a profoundly overpriced plane seat next to a chronic snorer and a wailing baby "this experience is so stupendously awful that we might as well throw a swarm of goddamn mosquitoes into the mix," this story’s for you.

Passengers on a recent Volaris Airlines flight traveling from Guadalajara to Mexico City ultimately saw their departure time delayed by roughly two and a half hours due to some relentless mosquito-ing, per a report from USA Today. Footage of the incident, shared by Storyful this week after being captured by passenger Elizabeth Esmeralda Minjarez Corona, shows flight attendants inundating the craft with insect repellent spray.