Including Slackk, Evian Christ, Thom Yorke and more.Jacob Davey
Featured
We know what you're saying, "the androids did a boatload of press leading up to Random Access Memories, how are there things we didn't know?!" Honestlkhrisd
Nailing a Daft Punk remix isn't easy. Part of it is the fact that, when it comes to Daft Punk original material, a lot of their music is so timeless ajakel
While Daft Punk has been around since 1994, the low number remixes they've done is shocking. There's not much of a rhyme or reason to their remix outpkhrisd