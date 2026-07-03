Bryan Cranston

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Snoop Dogg performing in sunglasses and a patterned shirt; Seth Rogen smiling in glasses and a checkered blazer.
Music

Hilarious Celebrity Weed Stories to Celebrate 4/20: Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogen, Willie Nelson, and More

From Seth Rogen scaring Bryan Cranston, to Willie Nelson lighting up at the White House, these stories are classics.

Trace William Cowen89 days ago
Bryan Cranston in a brown suit and patterned tie, smiling at an event with a promotional backdrop.
Pop Culture

Bryan Cranston Recalls Discovering He Has a Half-Sister: 'It's a Really Strange Thing'

"I have a half-sister that I didn't know about for over 50 years," Cranston tells Complex.

Trace William Cowen92 days ago
(L) Bryan Cranston attends Hulu's "Malcolm In The Middle: Life's Still Unfair" New York Premiere at DGA Theater on April 07, 2026 in New York City. (R) Shia LaBeouf attends the "Slauson Rec" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Pop Culture

Bryan Cranston Advises Shia LaBeouf 'Get Help' After Frankie Muniz Admits He Turned Down 'Holes'

Cranston told his 'Malcolm in the Middle' co-star Frankie Muniz not to compare his life to LaBeouf's.

Jaelani Turner-Williams93 days ago
'Malcolm in the Middle' Revival Trailer Teases 'Life's Still Unfair' 4-Episode Miniseries
Pop Culture

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival Trailer Proves ‘Life’s Still Unfair’

The Hulu miniseries brings Malcolm back to his dysfunctional roots, with Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, and the original cast in pure chaos mode.

Bernadette Giacomazzo127 days ago
"Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz in a suit looks surprised while sitting in a bathroom stall.
Pop Culture

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Reboot Teaser Reunites Frankie Muniz and Bryan Cranston

The trailer shows adult Malcolm pulled back to his chaotic family after years of avoiding them.

Alex Ocho201 days ago
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Bryan Cranston, in a blue jacket, smiling during an interview against a red curtain backdrop.
Pop Culture

Bryan Cranston on Feeling 'Nothing' While Microdosing Shrooms for First Time: 'Now I'm Angry'

The 'Breaking Bad' actor says he tried shrooms for the first time while shooting 'The Studio' in Las Vegas.

Trace William Cowen310 days ago
Seth Rogen in a light gray suit, white shirt, and tie waves at an event, standing against a dark blue backdrop with large text.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Recalls Pounding Coffee in Futile Effort to Cancel Out Shrooms Before Maron Interview

The 'Platonic' star looks back on being accidentally shroomed up for a long-form Marc Maron interview.

Trace William Cowen345 days ago
Anthony Mackie
Pop Culture

Anthony Mackie Dubs Himself ‘White Dude Legend,’ Says He Made His White Co-Stars ‘Famous’

The Marvel actor has often been snubbed by awards shows, while his white co-stars landed nominations.

tara mahadevan358 days ago
Seth Rogen in a light suit and glasses, and Martin Scorsese in a tuxedo, both smiling at separate events.
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Says He Was 'Incredibly Scared' to Direct Martin Scorsese in 'The Studio'

Rogen directs and stars in the new Apple TV+ series.

tara mahadevan478 days ago
The cast of 'Malcolm in the Middle.'
Pop Culture

'Malcolm in the Middle' Revival Series in the Works

Original cast members Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek are expected to reprise their roles.

Joe Price582 days ago
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(L) Frankie Muniz, driver of the #22 More Core Ford, walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 26, 2024 in Homestead, Florida. (R) Bryan Cranston reads from "The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York" at 92NY on November 21, 2024 in New York City
Pop Culture

Frankie Muniz Says Bryan Cranston Will Check on Him 'Every Couple of Weeks'

The former 'Malcolm in the Middle' co-stars continue to have a relationship akin to father and son.

Jaelani Turner-Williams595 days ago
Pop Culture

Bryan Cranston Shares Idea for ‘The Office’ Movie Reboot and at Least a Couple Cast Members Are Down

Cranston detailed his plan during an appearance on Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's 'Office Ladies' podcast.

Brad Callas897 days ago
Music

Drake Had Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Bartending at His Birthday Party

Another clip from the night shows the two actors dancing to Drizzy and 21 Savage’s song “Major Distribution” from 'Her Loss.'

tara mahadevan998 days ago
bryan cranston at SAG strike
Pop Culture

Watch Bryan Cranston Call Out Disney CEO About Jobs Being 'Taken Away and Given to Robots’

During a rally in New York this week, the 'Breaking Bad' actor specifically mentioned Bob Iger in his speech.

Trace William Cowen1088 days ago
bryan cranston
Pop Culture

Bryan Cranston to Step Away From Acting and Move to France in 2026: ‘It’s a Pause’

The 'Breaking Bad' and 'Malcolm in the Middle' actor also plans to sell his half of the mezcal company he co-founded with Aaron Paul.

Trace William Cowen1135 days ago
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asteroid city still from new trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for Wes Anderson’s Star-Stacked ‘Asteroid City’

The director has once again assembled a stacked ensemble cast with confirmed stars including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, and more.

Trace William Cowen1207 days ago
Bryan Cranston attends a special screening of Miramax's "Confess, Fletch"
Pop Culture

Bryan Cranston Says There's Been Discussions About a 'Malcolm in the Middle' Movie

The Emmy-winning actor has spent the last several years teasing a possible reunion: 'I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea.'

Joshua Espinoza1282 days ago

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