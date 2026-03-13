‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival Trailer Proves ‘Life’s Still Unfair’

Malcolm in the Middle is returning to television with a new limited series, and the first trailer suggests that the chaotic family dynamic that made the show famous hasn’t mellowed with time. According to Variety, Hulu released a preview for the upcoming revival, titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, which reunites much of the original cast nearly two decades after the sitcom concluded its seven-season run.

The four-episode miniseries premieres April 10 and brings back several key actors from the original series. Frankie Muniz reprises his role as Malcolm, alongside Jane Kaczmarek as Lois and Bryan Cranston as Hal, in the role that made him famous before his groundbreaking, award-winning role as Walter White in Breaking Bad. Returning cast members also include Christopher Kennedy Masterson as Francis, Justin Berfield as Reese, and Emy Coligado as Piama. The revival also introduces several new characters, including Malcolm’s daughter, Leah, played by Keeley Karsten, and his girlfriend, Tristan, portrayed by Kiana Madeira. Vaughan Murrae appears as Kelly, the youngest child of Hal and Lois, whose existence was teased when Lois revealed her pregnancy in the series finale. According to the show’s official logline, Malcolm has spent years distancing himself from his famously dysfunctional family. That separation ends when Hal and Lois insist that he attend their 40th-anniversary celebration, pulling him—and his daughter—back into the chaotic orbit of the family he tried to leave behind.

The premise reconnects the story with the core theme that defined the original series: a brilliant but overwhelmed middle child navigating life inside a relentlessly unpredictable household. The revival also reunites the creative force behind the original show. Series creator Linwood Boomer returns as writer and executive producer. Cranston also joins the producing team alongside Tracy Katsky, Gail Berman, and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Natalie Lehmann. Director Ken Kwapis helms all four episodes while also serving as an executive producer, with Jimmy Simons and Laura Delahaye working as co-executive producers. Originally airing on Fox from 2000 through 2006, Malcolm in the Middle became one of the defining sitcoms of its era. The series ran for 151 episodes across seven seasons and earned 33 Emmy nominations, winning seven awards during its run. Created as a single-camera comedy without a laugh track, the show helped popularize a sitcom style that relied on fast editing, visual gags, and Malcolm’s signature fourth-wall commentary. The story centered on Malcolm, a teenage prodigy with an IQ of 165, growing up in a chaotic working-class family alongside his brothers Francis, Reese, Dewey, and later Jamie.

While Malcolm’s intelligence often placed him in elite academic programs, his attempts to escape the dysfunction at home rarely succeeded, especially under the watchful eye of Lois and the impulsive guidance of Hal.