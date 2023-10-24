Drake Had Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Bartending at His Birthday Party

Drake’s latest flex is hiring other celebrities to work for him.
The For All the Dogs rapper celebrated his birthday on Monday night at Casadonna in Miami, where Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were serving cocktails. A clip from the night shows the two Breaking Bad stars bartending in floral shirts, with Paul explaining to a partygoer how to make a negroni.
The pair’s cocktail services also seemed to be a promotion of their mezcal brand, Dos Hombres. Another clip from the night shows the two actors dancing to Drizzy and 21 Savage’s song “Major Distribution” from Her Loss.
Drake was outfitted in all black for his 37th bash. At one point, his friends gathered around a large birthday cake decorated with sparklers to toast the rapper.
Lil Yachty gave the Toronto native a special birthday shout-out on his Instagram Story, sharing a handful of photos of Drake throughout the years. "Happy birthday Aubrey," Yachty wrote. "Posting my favorite pics of Drake before we got close and he got fly. ... I love u Pap."
Included in the round-up was an iconic screenshot of Drake from his “Hotline Bling” video, a few pics of him sporting millennial pink, and a clean-shaven Drake, circa 2009. At the end of Lil Boat’s series, he wondered whether he should further celebrate the day by sharing a video of Drake “eating a glizzy.”