Drake Had Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Bartending at His Birthday Party

Drake’s latest flex is hiring other celebrities to work for him.

The For All the Dogs rapper celebrated his birthday on Monday night at Casadonna in Miami, where Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were serving cocktails. A clip from the night shows the two Breaking Bad stars bartending in floral shirts, with Paul explaining to a partygoer how to make a negroni.

The pair’s cocktail services also seemed to be a promotion of their mezcal brand, Dos Hombres. Another clip from the night shows the two actors dancing to Drizzy and 21 Savage’s song “Major Distribution” from Her Loss.