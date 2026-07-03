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Big Sean and Hit-Boy sat down for an interview on the latest episode of 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game,' speaking on a range of topics for nearly two hours.Joe Price
In a recent interview with HipHopDx, Ghostface Killah said he wants to get in the studio with Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak for a Silk Sonic collaboration.Brad Callas
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Beyoncé, Silk Sonic, Juice WRLD, Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Rick Ross, Rosalia, the Weeknd, and many more.Jessica Mckinney
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak explained why they've decided to push back the release of their debut Silk Sonic album until 2022 in a new interview.Jordan Rose