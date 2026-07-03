Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars is a singer, songwriter, and producer celebrated for blending pop, funk, soul, and R&B into a vibrant, retro-inspired sound. He was born on October 8, 1985, in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA. Hailing from Honolulu, he gained global fame with hits like "Uptown Funk" and "24K Magic," known for their rich instrumentation and the dynamic choreography that defines his live performances. His cultural relevance comes from his ability to channel classic Motown and ’70s funk aesthetics into modern pop, creating timeless tracks that resonate across generations. Fans return for his polished showmanship and the seamless integration of live band elements with contemporary production, setting him apart in the mainstream music scene.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

(L) Bruno Mars performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (R) Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on in victory lane after Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Xfinity Toyota, wins the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on March 22, 2026 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Music

Bruno Mars and ‘GOAT’ Michael Jordan Enjoy a Cigar Together Backstage in Milan

The NBA icon attended the Milan date of Mars' The Romantic Tour.

Jaelani Turner-Williams1 day ago
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Under Fire for Promoting a Fake Bruno Mars Partnership
Pop Culture

How a Nonexistent Bruno Mars Deal Sparked New Scrutiny of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

A fake tour tie-in, iris-scanning Orbs, and a CEO already under legal and security fire—how one bot-fighting ticket pitch backfired on Sam Altman.

Bernadette Giacomazzo84 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket, Bad Bunny in a tuxedo, and Kanye West in sunglasses and a black shirt.
Music

Drake, Bad Bunny, and Kanye West Among Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of All Time

The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, and more also make appearances on the latest rankings.

Trace William Cowen85 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 10: Bruno Mars rides in a car with showgirls during a parade honoring his impact on Las Vegas entertainment on April 10, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

Bruno Mars Pokes Fun at Gambling Debt Rumors on Opening Night of Tour

The 16-time Grammy winner told Anderson .Paak that he's officially "debt-free."

Jaelani Turner-Williams97 days ago
Bruno Mars.
Music

Bruno Mars Kicks Off Romantic Tour After Getting Las Vegas Street Named After Him

The City of Las Vegas also honored the 16-time Grammy winner with his own official day.

Jaelani Turner-Williams97 days ago
Advertisement
Bruno Mars Soars Past Rihanna and Katy Perry with 'The Romantic' at No. 1
Music

Bruno Mars Stays on Top as ‘I Just Might’ Dominates Billboard Charts

Inside the success of “I Just Might” and how ‘The Romantic’ is powering Bruno Mars’ latest Billboard takeover.

Bernadette Giacomazzo113 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Bruno Mars attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10: Taylor Swift is seen arriving at the 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert Show' on December 10, 2025 in New York, New York.
Music

Bruno Mars Responds to Allegation That He Liked Post Calling Taylor Swift 'Talentless'

The "Die With a Smile" vocalist said Swift has only been "supportive and kind" towards him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams123 days ago
Vinyl record cover for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" featuring illustrations of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.
Music

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars "An Evening with Silk Sonic" Vinyl: How to Buy

The Grammy-winning collaborative album is available now on Complex in premium black vinyl.

Complex Staff171 days ago
Bruno Mars Breaks Live Nation Single-Day Ticket Sales Record, Clocking $2.1M Sold
Music

Bruno Mars Sets Live Nation Single-Day Ticket Sales Record With 2.1M Tickets Sold

The 'Romantic Tour' supports Mars’ first solo album in nearly ten years, with Anderson .Paak, Victoria Monét, RAYE, and Leon Thomas joining select dates.

Bernadette Giacomazzo179 days ago
Bruno Mars Adds Over 30 Dates to 'The Romantic Tour'
Music

Bruno Mars Adds Over 30 Dates to 'The Romantic Tour'

Bruno Mars has expanded his upcoming ‘The Romantic Tour’ with more than 30 additional shows across North America and Europe.

Bernadette Giacomazzo183 days ago
Advertisement
Bruno Mars.
Music

Bruno Mars Hits Back at Troll Hating on New Single: 'U Never Been Sh*t'

The social media user suggested that the pop star has been making the same song for over a decade.

Joe Price189 days ago
Bruno Mars Announces 2026 Tour, Breaking Decade-Long Drought
Music

Bruno Mars Announces 2026 Tour, Breaking a Decade-Long Drought

Bruno Mars returns with 'The Romantic Tour' alongside Anderson .Paak, covering 40 cities across North America and Europe, marking his largest tour in ten years.

Bernadette Giacomazzo190 days ago
Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accepts Song Of The Year for ‘Leave The Door Open’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

Bruno Mars Says His First Solo Album in Nearly a Decade Is 'Done'

The singer shared the update on X, marking his first solo album since 2016’s '24K Magic.'

Alex Gonzalez192 days ago
A pair of wireless earbuds placed on a screen displaying the Apple Music app icon with the word "Music" below.
Music

Every Song in Apple Music's Top 5 Most-Streamed Songs Came Out Last Year

Only one song in the top ten was actually released in 2025, while the rest of the list came out last year.

Joe Price227 days ago
Drake, smiling at a basketball game, wearing a black shirt, braided hair, and a beaded necklace.
Music

Drake Was the Most-Streamed Artist on Apple Music This Year

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther," meanwhile, was the second-most-streamed song of the year.

Joe Price227 days ago
Advertisement
Kris Jenner and Jeff Bezos
Pop Culture

Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Party at Jeff Bezos' Mansion Had Multiple Noise Complaints

Bruno Mars reportedly performed at the celebration.

Trey Alston250 days ago
A large Grammy Award statue with a reflective surface, in front of a sign reading "Welcome to the Grammy" and "MusiCares Fire Relief."
Music

2026 Grammys Nominations Announced: Kendrick Lamar, Clipse Score Multiple Nods

Ahead of next February's winners ceremony in Los Angeles, the Recording Academy announces the 2026 class of Grammys nominees.

Trace William Cowen252 days ago
Bruno Mars and Travie McCoy
Music

Travie McCoy Claims Bruno Mars 'Doesn't Return' His Calls After 'Billionaire' Collab

The two artists collaborated on McCoy's debut solo single.

tara mahadevan260 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App