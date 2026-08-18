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Bruno Mars x Hello Kitty Pop-Ups Return to North America Starting Aug. 20

The Bruno Mars x Hello Kitty pop-up will visit nine North American cities through October with exclusive merchandise and more.

Cartoon Bruno Mars hugging Hello Kitty, surrounded by roses and bows, with "Bruno Mars" and "Hello Kitty" text in stylized font.
Image courtesy of Bruno Mars, Hello Kitty, and Live Nation

The Bruno Mars x Hello Kitty pop-up experiences are returning to North America.

The events coincide with the second North American leg of Mars’ The Romantic Tour, which officially kicks off on Friday, August 21, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Where will the Bruno Mars x Hello Kitty The Romantic Tour pop-ups be held?

Check out the list of dates and locations for the pop-up below. Fans can also find the newly unveiled dates, locations, and details for the upcoming pop-up schedule on the Instagram accounts @theromanticworldtour, or online at brunomars.com/theromanticworldtour.

Aug. 20 - 26 — 1 American Dream Way Event Center, East Rutherford, NJ

Aug. 31- Sept. 2 — Fashion District Mall — Philadelphia, PA

Sept. 4 - Sept. 6 — Location TBD —Foxborough, MA

Sept. 11 - Sept. 13 — 1314 E 7th Avenue, Tampa, FL

Sept. 18 - Sept. 20 — 2300 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL

Sept. 25 - Sept. 27 — Location TBD — Air Force Academy, CO

Sept. 29 - Oct. 7 — 8626 Melrose Ave. West Hollywood, CA

Oct. 9 - Oct. 11 — Location TBD — Santa Clara, CA

Oct. 13 - Oct. 21 — Location TBD — Vancouver, BC

Each event will take place at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., local time.

What can I buy and do at the Bruno Mars x Hello Kitty The Romantic Tour pop-ups?

Each location will feature dedicated photo opportunities and limited-edition merchandise that is completely exclusive to these pop-up experiences and not sold inside the venues at Mars’ concerts.

This collaborative concept initially debuted in Las Vegas ahead of the tour's April 10 launch.

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