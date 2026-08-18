Bruno Mars x Hello Kitty Pop-Ups Return to North America Starting Aug. 20

The events coincide with the second North American leg of Mars’ The Romantic Tour, which officially kicks off on Friday, August 21, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Bruno Mars x Hello Kitty pop-up experiences are returning to North America.

Check out the list of dates and locations for the pop-up below. Fans can also find the newly unveiled dates, locations, and details for the upcoming pop-up schedule on the Instagram accounts @theromanticworldtour , or online at brunomars.com/theromanticworldtour .

Each event will take place at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., local time.

Each location will feature dedicated photo opportunities and limited-edition merchandise that is completely exclusive to these pop-up experiences and not sold inside the venues at Mars’ concerts.

This collaborative concept initially debuted in Las Vegas ahead of the tour's April 10 launch.