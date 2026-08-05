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Karol G's New Album Features Drake in Their First-Ever Official Collab

The Colombian superstar's sixth studio album 'No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto' drops August 7.

Karol G making a heart with her hands, wearing a black outfit. Drake performing on stage, wearing a black shirt and white towel.
Images via Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA

Karol G will feature Drake on her latest album.

On Wednesday (August 5), the Colombian superstar shared the official tracklist of her new album No Me Arrepiento De Sentir Tanto (“I Don’t Regret Feeling So Much” in English).

Drake is featured on the album’s fourth track, “Ahí” (“There” in English). He joins a number of other features, including Bruno Mars on the track “Still,” and “Bby WOW” featuring Judeline and Rusowsky.

The news of the Drake-assisted track comes not long after the rapper made a surprise appearance during Karol G’s recent concert at Toronto’s Rogers Stadium on Sunday (July 29).

Karol G’s No Me Arrepiento De Sentir Tanto will be released on August 7.

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