GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Lucky Daye Says Bruno Mars Took What He and D'Mile Built to 'Another Level'

Lucky Daye believes that he and producer D'Mile pioneered a sound, a style, and a list of collaborators that Bruno took to the stratosphere.

Lucky Daye at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 10: Bruno Mars reacts onstage after a parade honoring his impact on Las Vegas entertainment on April 10, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. As part of the event, Park Avenue, the road outside Dolby Live at Park MGM, the theater where he had a long-running residency, was officially renamed Bruno Mars Drive.
Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images/Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lucky Daye believes strongly that Bruno Mars has benefited from the sound he brought to R&B — though he acknowledges that the “24K Magic” singer took the template to new heights.

In a new Genius feature written by Jaelani Turner-Williams, the two-time Grammy winner argued that he and his longtime producer D'Mile are deserving of their credit by The Romantic artist. Daye, who’s also been a songwriter for the likes of Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai and more, won the Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance last year for “That’s You,” which Mars co-wrote.

"I know I've [collaborated with] Victoria Monét first. I had RAYE first,” Daye explained to Genius, mentioning the openers on Mars’ The Romantic Tour. “I know I had all these people first. And I know Bruno Mars went and did everything I did on another level," Daye said.

He continued, "I love and respect Bruno. From my perspective — I've even talked to D'Mile about it — it feels like everything that I did with [him], Bruno's doing. Like I said, it's my era of being loud, and I'm never going to keep anything inside at this point."

D’Mile, who’s an executive producer on Daye’s last four albums, including 2024’s Algorithm, has also produced for Mars within the last five years, including his 2021 collaborative project with Anderson .Paak, titled An Evening With Silk Sonic. Daye’s debut album, Painted, was released in 2019.

Elsewhere in the interview, the New Orleans native said that he “opened a path for R&B to be as big as it is right now,” also mentioning H.E.R. and Daniel Caesar.

“Now you’ve got thousands of R&B people that’s not even Black. But it works,” Daye continued. “It works because as soon as they see something going good, what happens? Everybody hops on board. They want a piece. It’s like gold. I know I pitched my vocals first. I know I brought real instruments back to R&B. Once they got it, I could move on.”

Daye, however, has spoken warmly about Mars in the past. In a 2024 Variety interview, Daye called Mars “a genius” when recounting their collaboration on “That’s You.” "I always looked up to Bruno,” he continued. “Him coming with the idea trying to mimic my voice was very endearing, and I didn’t want to let him down.”

Related Stories

(L) Bruno Mars performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (R) Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on in victory lane after Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Xfinity Toyota, wins the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on March 22, 2026 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Music

Bruno Mars and ‘GOAT’ Michael Jordan Enjoy a Cigar Together Backstage in Milan

The NBA icon attended the Milan date of Mars' The Romantic Tour.

Jaelani Turner-Williams22 days ago
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Under Fire for Promoting a Fake Bruno Mars Partnership
Pop Culture

How a Nonexistent Bruno Mars Deal Sparked New Scrutiny of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

A fake tour tie-in, iris-scanning Orbs, and a CEO already under legal and security fire—how one bot-fighting ticket pitch backfired on Sam Altman.

Bernadette Giacomazzo105 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 10: Bruno Mars rides in a car with showgirls during a parade honoring his impact on Las Vegas entertainment on April 10, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

Bruno Mars Pokes Fun at Gambling Debt Rumors on Opening Night of Tour

The 16-time Grammy winner told Anderson .Paak that he's officially "debt-free."

Jaelani Turner-Williams118 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage
4
SportsMichael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'
5
MusicT.I. Reveals He's Sitting on a 'Stupid' Lil Wayne Verse From 'Kill the King' Sessions
6
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App