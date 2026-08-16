GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Karol G Brings Bruno Mars Onstage to Debut "Still" and Film Music Video Live

The Colombian superstar closed out her three-night Los Angeles residency with an unexpected guest.

Karol G and Bruno Mars
Images via Jerod Harris / AFP via Getty Images and Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MGM Resorts

Karol G turned one night of her Los Angeles-area residency into a full production, surprising the crowd by bringing out Bruno Mars to perform their collaboration "Still" while cameras rolled for the official music video.

The appearance came at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The two artists performed the track in front of a stadium crowd and simultaneously captured the footage for the music video.

"Still" is Track 6 on Karol G's sixth studio album No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, which dropped on Aug. 7. Mars co-wrote the song with his core writing and production team, the same group behind "Runway" by Lady Gaga and Doechii.

Karol G addressed the song in a TikTok earlier this month.

"There's a song on the album that's entirely in English, and I don't want people to just see it as, 'Oh, Karol G's new English song' … that song found me. It expressed exactly what I was feeling and how I was feeling it; it was literally perfect for what I was going through,” she said.

She closed the message by thanking her collaborator.

"Thank you, Bruno Mars, for the magic in this song and for feeling it the way I did,” she said. “You're incredible."

Shop exclusive Karol G merch, including clothing, vinyl, and more on Complex.

Karol G’s three SoFi dates eclipse her 2023 run at the Rose Bowl, where she became the first Latin artist to sell out two consecutive nights at that venue, grossing $25.4 million across both shows with 120,000 total attendees.

The ongoing shows are part of the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour, which moves next to Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium on Aug. 21 and 22, then Seattle's Lumen Field on Aug. 26, before wrapping Oct. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Related Stories

Karol G making a heart with her hands, wearing a black outfit. Drake performing on stage, wearing a black shirt and white towel.
Music

Karol G's New Album Features Drake in Their First-Ever Official Collab

The Colombian superstar's sixth studio album 'No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto' drops August 7.

Alex Ocho12 days ago
(L-R) Carlos Santana and Becky G.
Music

Carlos Santana and Becky G Confront ICE Fears on New Track 'Mi Gran Amor'

The pan-Latin rock collaboration was written by Edgar Barrera after a friend's ICE detention.

Alex Ocho81 days ago
Drake performing on stage in a light vest, holding a microphone. Karol G posing at the American Music Awards in a black outfit.
Music

Drake Interpolates 'Maid of Honour' Track on New Karol G Song "Ahí"

Drake previously shouted out Karol G on the 'Maid of Honour' highlight "New Bestie."

Trace William Cowen10 days ago

Trending

1
Sneakers'Tan' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish Is Releasing on Complex
2
Pop CultureCharlamagne and Loren LoRosa Recall Wendy Williams Saying ‘God Is Getting Her Back’
3
MusicCharlamagne Asks Why Drake Chose Pinkchyu in 20-v-1: 'Why Are You Barking at the Hot Topic Chick?'
4
Pop CultureRay J Defeats Orlando Brown in Celebrity Boxing Match
5
MusicGunna Says He's Been to the Gym Every Day for Three Years Straight: 'I Don't See Myself Stopping'
6
Pop CultureDeon Cole Says Talking to His Deceased Mother Helped Him Land 'Michael' Role

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App