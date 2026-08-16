Karol G Brings Bruno Mars Onstage to Debut "Still" and Film Music Video Live

Karol G turned one night of her Los Angeles-area residency into a full production, surprising the crowd by bringing out Bruno Mars to perform their collaboration "Still" while cameras rolled for the official music video. The appearance came at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The two artists performed the track in front of a stadium crowd and simultaneously captured the footage for the music video. "Still" is Track 6 on Karol G's sixth studio album No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, which dropped on Aug. 7. Mars co-wrote the song with his core writing and production team, the same group behind "Runway" by Lady Gaga and Doechii.

Karol G addressed the song in a TikTok earlier this month. "There's a song on the album that's entirely in English, and I don't want people to just see it as, 'Oh, Karol G's new English song' … that song found me. It expressed exactly what I was feeling and how I was feeling it; it was literally perfect for what I was going through,” she said.

She closed the message by thanking her collaborator. "Thank you, Bruno Mars, for the magic in this song and for feeling it the way I did,” she said. “You're incredible."

Karol G’s three SoFi dates eclipse her 2023 run at the Rose Bowl, where she became the first Latin artist to sell out two consecutive nights at that venue, grossing $25.4 million across both shows with 120,000 total attendees.

The ongoing shows are part of the Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour, which moves next to Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium on Aug. 21 and 22, then Seattle's Lumen Field on Aug. 26, before wrapping Oct. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.