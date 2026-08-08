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Anderson .Paak Says Dr. Dre Is 'Particular,' But Bruno Mars 'Obsesses' Over Music

He explained how his Silk Sonic bandmate will break down the "math of the entire record."

(L-R) Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars and Dr. Dre.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images | Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment

Key Takeaways

  • Anderson .Paak says Dr. Dre is "particular" but ultimately gives him creative freedom, while Bruno Mars "obsesses" over every detail and has a more intense, all-encompassing approach to making music.
  • .Paak explains that Mars breaks down the "math" of an entire record — from intro, verses, and hooks to drum feel and mix levels — because he plays everything and keeps his hands on every part of the song.
  • He adds that Mars inspired him to get into directing music videos and learning visual language, while noting Bruno’s meticulous, hands-on style has helped fuel his 16 Grammys and multiple No. 1 hits.

Anderson .Paak thinks his Silk Sonic collaborator Bruno Mars has a more intense approach to creating music than Dr. Dre.

On the August 3 episode of podcast What Happens Next, hosted by Dhar Mann, .Paak discussed the differences in production between Mars and Dre, his longtime mentor.

As the nine-time Grammy winner explained, Dre and Mars are "neck and neck" when it comes to paying attention to detail, although he hasn’t seen the difficult side of the N.W.A. legend.

"I think Bruno because a lot of people say like Dre, man, it's tough," .Paak explained. "He'll make you do things over and over again, but I don't really have that thing with Dre. … I think maybe Snoop [Dogg] and all those guys went through that."

Paak said by the time he began working with Dr. Dre, the super-producer gave him free rein to create although he's "particular" about music quality. The R&B and soul musician added that Mars is "different" and "obsesses" over music.

"It's not just about a take. It could be about the baseline not being right," .Paak said. "Bruno plays everything and he's one of the best producers; so he's got his hands in the whole song."

"It's about the math of the entire record that it gets him going," he continued. It can't be just a good hook. It needs to be a good pre[-hook]. It needs to be a good verse. And it needs to be now we need a good intro. And then now we need a good bridge. And now the drums need to hit like this. And then once you get the song done now the mix. 'Why is it so loud? Why is it so quiet?'"

.Paak added that Mars give him the inspiration to direct music videos and "learn the language" of visuals, one of his first projects being the video for Leon Bridges' "Motorbike."

Being a hands-on artist has worked in Mars' favor. The hitmaker is a 16-time Grammy winner, has achieved two number-one albums on the Billboard 200, along with 10 number-one Billboard Hot 100 singles. He’s currently headlining The Romantic Tour, which continues its United States stretch beginning August 21 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

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