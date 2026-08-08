Anderson .Paak Says Dr. Dre Is 'Particular,' But Bruno Mars 'Obsesses' Over Music

As the nine-time Grammy winner explained, Dre and Mars are "neck and neck" when it comes to paying attention to detail, although he hasn’t seen the difficult side of the N.W.A. legend.

On the August 3 episode of podcast What Happens Next , hosted by Dhar Mann, .Paak discussed the differences in production between Mars and Dre, his longtime mentor.

"I think Bruno because a lot of people say like Dre, man, it's tough," .Paak explained. "He'll make you do things over and over again, but I don't really have that thing with Dre. … I think maybe Snoop [Dogg] and all those guys went through that."

Paak said by the time he began working with Dr. Dre, the super-producer gave him free rein to create although he's "particular" about music quality. The R&B and soul musician added that Mars is "different" and "obsesses" over music.

"It's not just about a take. It could be about the baseline not being right," .Paak said. "Bruno plays everything and he's one of the best producers; so he's got his hands in the whole song."

"It's about the math of the entire record that it gets him going," he continued. It can't be just a good hook. It needs to be a good pre[-hook]. It needs to be a good verse. And it needs to be now we need a good intro. And then now we need a good bridge. And now the drums need to hit like this. And then once you get the song done now the mix. 'Why is it so loud? Why is it so quiet?'"

.Paak added that Mars give him the inspiration to direct music videos and "learn the language" of visuals, one of his first projects being the video for Leon Bridges' "Motorbike."