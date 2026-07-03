Brooke Hogan

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Actress Brooke Hogan poses with a Hulk Hogan figurine at the Premiere Of Netflix's "GLOW" After Party at Florentine Gardens on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

Brooke Hogan Called Police Over Concerns About Hulk Hogan’s Autopsy and Alleged Botched Surgery

The reality television personality inquired about her late father's autopsy after hearing that he allegedly had a "botched" surgery before his death.

Jaelani Turner-Williams40 days ago
Brooke Hogan Defends Bikini Tribute to Late Father Hulk Hogan: 'I am Human. My Father Was Human.'
Sports

Brooke Hogan Claps Back After Bikini Tribute to Hulk Hogan Draws Backlash

From ‘thirst trap’ accusations to calling out double standards, Brooke Hogan explains the real story behind her viral Hulk Hogan bikini tribute.

Bernadette Giacomazzo54 days ago
Brooke Hogan Debunks Affair Rumors with Popular HGTV Star 'Mean & Hateful'
Pop Culture

Brooke Hogan Shuts Down HGTV Costar Romance Rumors While Defending Her Marriage

Brooke Hogan addressed speculation about Scott McGillivray, defended her marriage to Steven Oleksy, and reflected on life after Hulk Hogan’s death.

Bernadette Giacomazzo78 days ago
Brooke Hogan Slams Netflix Docuseries About Her Dad: 'Missing 98 Percent of Real Life'
Sports

Brooke Hogan Says Netflix’s Hulk Hogan Doc Leaves Out ‘Underbelly of the Beast’

Brooke explains why she skipped ‘Hulk Hogan: Real American’ and why she says the Netflix doc leaves out the ‘underbelly’ of her father’s life.

Bernadette Giacomazzo81 days ago
Brooke Hogan Says She Has a 'Terrible' Regret After Hulk Hogan's Passing
Pop Culture

Brooke Hogan Says She Can’t 'Do Anything' After Leaving Hulk Hogan’s Will

Brooke Hogan opens up about family tensions, Hulk Hogan’s legacy, and why being out of his estate leaves her without answers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo90 days ago
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Brooke Hogan Recalls Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Fallout: 'What About Us?'
Sports

Brooke Hogan Says Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Fallout ‘Tore’ Her Relationship Apart

From WWE fallout to a multimillion-dollar lawsuit, Brooke explains how the Hulk Hogan sex tape affected her family.

Bernadette Giacomazzo93 days ago
(L-R) Brooke Hogan and Hulk Hogan.
Sports

Brooke Hogan Says Not Being in Hulk Hogan's $5 Million Will Doesn't 'Surprise' Her

The singer and former reality television star said she's been "surviving" without financial help from her late father for "years."

Jaelani Turner-Williams309 days ago
Hulk Hogan in sunglasses and a bandana makes a peace sign, with Brooke with long blonde hair smiling beside him.
Sports

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Reportedly Visits Funeral Home to See Father's Body After Autopsy Concerns

Hulk's daughter, Brooke, previously offered to pay for an autopsy.

Trace William Cowen325 days ago
Hulk Hogan wearing a black bandana and sunglasses on his head, at a Hard Rock event backdrop.
Sports

Hulk Hogan Death May Be Result of Medical Malpractice, Report

The report states cops spoke with an occupational therapist at the scene of Hogan's home who expressed their concerns.

Brad Appleton331 days ago
Hulk Hogan and Brooke Hogan attend PURE Nightclub on May 5, 2009 in Las Vegas, NV.
Pop Culture

Brooke Hogan Admits Emotional Wedding Memory With Hulk Hogan Wasn’t Real

She recalled the heartbreaking moment on Instagram.

Lucille Barilla344 days ago
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(L-R) Brooke Hogan and Hulk Hogan.
Sports

Brooke Hogan Wants to End ‘Speculation’ Over Dad Hulk Hogan’s Death With Autopsy

The WWE Hall of Famer's daughter said her father's "dignity and legacy deserves" an autopsy so any "uncertainty" surrounding his death can be put to rest.

Joe Price345 days ago
Hulk Hogan, wearing a red bandana and sunglasses, stands next to Brooke Hogan, with long blonde hair, holding microphones on a TV set.
Sports

Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Questions Circumstances Surrounding His Death: 'Seems Weird'

Brooke is questioning Hulks cause of death, raising concerns over no autopsy and a surprise leukemia diagnosis.

Mark Elibert347 days ago
Hulk Hogan and Brooke Hogan
Pop Culture

Hulk Hogan Reportedly Had ‘No Interest’ in Meeting Brooke Hogan’s Kids

He was estranged from his daughter since 2023.

Trey Alston350 days ago
Brooke and Hulk Hogan
Sports

Hulk Hogan’s Daughter on Criticism Over Absence From Memorial: ‘WWE Did Not Extend Invite’

The WWE honored Hulk during Friday's 'SmackDown' with a 10 bell salute.

tara mahadevan352 days ago
Hulk Hogan with a bandana and mustache, and Brooke Hogan with long blonde hair and earrings, posing together.
Sports

Brooke Hogan Reportedly Walked Away From Hulk Hogan's Inheritance

Sources allege the late wrestler's daughter asked to be taken off his will.

Alex Ocho353 days ago
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Brooke Hogan and Hulk Hogan during Keshia Chante, Brooke Hogan and Hulk Hogan Visit MuchOnDemand - December 4, 2006 at Chum/City Building in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Pop Culture

Brooke Hogan Reflects on her Father Hulk Hogan and Clears Up Estrangement Rumors

“My father and I never ‘fought,'" she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

Alex Gonzalez354 days ago
Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan attend event.
Sports

Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Breaks Silence on WWE Legend's Death

Linda says she 'never got over' Hogan after the couple's divorce.

Brad Appleton354 days ago
(L-R) Hulk Hogan and daughter Brooke Hogan.
Sports

Brooke Hogan Reportedly ‘Feels at Peace’ Having Told Hulk Hogan She Loved Him Before Death

The father and daughter had reportedly been estranged for some time due to a number of issues between them.

Alex Ocho358 days ago

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